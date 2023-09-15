Are Impact Sockets Overpriced? Here's Why You Might Want To Upgrade From Regular Sockets

One of the first purchases that an aspiring do-it-yourself mechanic might make is a set of sockets to quickly tighten or loosen various nuts, bolts, and hex-headed screws. The humble socket set containing a variety of sizes is truly a capstone of garage gadgets everywhere, whether for repairing automobiles or just assembling your kid's new backyard swing set. However, it is fair to question whether the ubiquitous chrome versions are good enough, or if you should splash out the cash for a set of impact sockets, or perhaps even both.

Impact sockets, as the name implies, are designed for use with impact drivers. Traditionally, impact drivers were pneumatically powered by compressed air and capable of tightening or breaking loose stuck fasteners with a tremendous amount of available torque simply by pulling a trigger. If you have ever watched a tire shop remove or install your car's wheels, the noisy "gun" that pros utilize for this task is an impact driver. As cordless tool battery technology progresses, such power tools are no longer just the domain of professional mechanics and are becoming increasingly common in home workshops.

Whether it's worth it or not to invest in a set of impact sockets largely depends on whether you already own or intend to purchase an impact gun. Regular chrome-plated sockets will fit on an impact gun and work fine in a pinch, but eventual fatigue cracking and even shattering are virtually inevitable.