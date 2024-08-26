10 Harbor Freight Hand Tools Every At-Home Mechanic Will Want

Having the skills to do your own vehicle maintenance or repair tasks at home can be enormously beneficial, especially with the high cost of labor these days — average labor rates exceed $100 per hour across the country. Furthermore, the dollar savings are tangible but knowing a job is done to your satisfaction brings with it intangible benefits that only you can realize with a job well done. However, knowing how to perform a job is not the same as having the ability to do it, as a lack of proper tools can throw a wrench, or lack thereof, into your plans to skip the service department.

Most home mechanics who possess the skill to do routine maintenance and basic repairs likely already have some assemblage of wrenches, hammers, and screwdrivers, whether they are shiny matched sets or a menagerie of pawn shop rejects. But having the right tool for the job is one of the key differences between a novice and a pro. I have been wrenching on engines small and large for a couple decades, and have a wide selection of tools at my disposal for nearly every job. I have also found that Harbor Freight is generally a good affordable option to the pricey tool trucks. And for the home mechanic needing to expand their basic set, these hand tools from Harbor Freight are indispensable additions to any toolbox.

