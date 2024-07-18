Pittsburgh Vs. Icon Wrenches: Which Harbor Freight Brand Is Best (According To Users)

Grabbing a quality set of wrenches is an important part of any home toolkit, and Harbor Freight has quite a few to choose from. The major players here are Pittsburgh and Icon, a pair of names Harbor Freight shoppers should be familiar with. What's difficult for shoppers is knowing which brand is better, and if there even is a clear winner. Right off the bat, both brands look to be solid picks as you can easily find wrenches on Harbor Freight's website with high user scores, which speaks to their quality.

With both brands being highly rated, there are other factors you'll have to think about before pulling the trigger. Harbor Freight targets budget-conscious buyers, and the deals get even better with a Harbor Freight membership. It's also not uncommon to see deals on Icon and Pittsburgh tools; however, even though both companies make well-received wrenches, one brand is far cheaper than the other.

Taking a look at ratcheting combination wrenches as an example, Pittsburgh is the budget pick here as all 12 of its options are available for under $30. Every selection has high user scores, and if you're a simple DIYer, Pittsburgh is a good way to keep your next DIY project cheap. Moving quickly up the price range we see Icon populate the more expensive tiers. A big reason for this is that Icon brands its tools for professional use, so they're often overkill for a DIYer.