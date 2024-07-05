4 Of The Best Icon Hand Tools At Harbor Freight (According To Users)
Harbor Freight's selection of exclusive brands are wide and varied. Daytona, Pittsburgh, Bauer, Hercules, and Chicago Electric, to name a few, are among the many brands responsible for the majority of Harbor Freight's extensive output from automotive solutions and welding supplies to hardware and gardening tools. While information regarding where most of their products are manufactured is notoriously hard to come by — even for some of their most popular brands — it hardly seems to matter for most average buyers. They continue to be attracted to the retailer's diverse offerings, long-lasting quality, and affordable prices, especially when compared to other major chains such as Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Lowe's.
But for those seeking something a cut above the usual Harbor Freight options, it's worth checking out the many tools under the Icon series. While much of Harbor Freight's selection is designed to appeal to a wide array of experience and budgetary levels, Icon caters to expert mechanics and DIYers alike who seek out the higher end tools for their work. However, it's easy to be skeptical of Icon tools as the brand is not only relatively new, having officially launched in 2018, but also costs more than most other Harbor Freight products.
The good news is that many of Icon's products, including hand tools, have been well-received by customers, with many sporting high reviews on Harbor Freight's website. But if you're curious as to what buyers consider to be the best hand tools under the Icon umbrella, keep reading to find out.
Icon Professional Split Beam Torque Wrench
Those with any experience working with tires, engines, or similar machinery know just how invaluable a quality torque wrench can be. These tools are essential in adjusting heavy-duty nuts and bolts to the specific torque requirements detailed by their manufacturer. Of the select few Harbor Freight brands that create torque wrenches, Icon undeniably carries the highest quality options, as a number of upvoted Reddit comments have proclaimed.
Icon has both a 3/8 inch Professional Split Beam Torque Wrench and a 1/2 inch model. While both are highly rated on the site, with each possessing a near-perfect 4.9 out of five-star rating average, the latter seems to be more popular with nearly 300 reviewers as opposed to only 28 for the 3/8 inch model. Long-lasting, easily adjustable, and sporting a lifetime warranty, these give you everything you could want out of a torque wrench and then some. Users have praised the accuracy of these tools, thanks in large part to its innovative two-beam design and the audible click heard to indicate torque settings.
Combined with its ergonomic conscious design and durable steel construction, it's easy to see why so many have sung the praises of the Icon torque wrench. You can currently buy the 3/8 inch model for $99.99 and the 1/2 inch model for $139.99 at Harbor Freight.
Icon Extra Long Professional Metric Double Box Ratcheting Wrench
Icon once again scores big with its wrenches, this time with the 10-Piece Extra Long Professional Metric Double Box Ratcheting Wrench set. This is another product you'll see brought up by various Redditors when talking about the best Icon tools and another highly rated Harbor Freight find with a 4.9 rating average.
At first glance, one of these double box ratcheting wrenches may not look all that different from any other. However, where Icon's tool shines is in a subtle ability that gives it a great boost in versatility. These wrenches possess a reversible function, with a small switch at the head that allows for this. This, combined with their slim build, gives them a wide range of flexibility, especially in tight spaces where you'd otherwise struggle to maneuver and remove your tool. With sizes ranging from 10 millimeters to 19 millimeters, you'll have no shortage of options to choose from that best suit your task.
No mater the size, each wrench is made to give you the best possible leverage and strength in order to achieve your ideal torque levels. Keeping track of and storing your wrenches is also easy thanks to its durable storage tray. The $199.99 price point might scare some away, but if its many glowing reviews have anything to say about it, it's more than worth the investment.
Icon Precision Snap Ring Pliers
No matter what kind of machinery you're working on, ensuring you treat every component of it with care is imperative to its functionality. One piece that's easy to neglect while assembling or disassembling various kinds of equipment are snap rings, which are small metallic fasteners that help secure different parts inside the machine. Removing or adding these pieces into whatever you're working on is best handled by a snap ring plier. Or better yet, why not get a set?
The Icon Precision Snap Ring Plier Set is an ideal choice for several Harbor Freight shoppers. Included in the set are eight professional quality snap ring pliers with an array of 7 and 9 inch internal and external tip types, designed to take on whatever kind of snap ring or circlip you're likely to encounter with ease. Customers have praised the smooth movements, comfortable grip, and overall strength of these pliers, with the external pliers coming with added spring action capabilities. Many have compared them favorably to more expensive brands. These elements and more have helped earn this set a 4.7 rating average from nearly 1,000 Harbor Freight buyers. The retailer currently sells it for $74.99.
Icon 6 inch Flush Cut Pliers
A variety of projects may require you to cut wires, zip ties, cables, or similar items that are especially thin in their construction and require delicate handling. For those seeking a way to achieve the cleanest results in such a scenario, another highly recommended Icon product, the 6-inch flush cut pliers, might be right up your alley.
The main draw to getting these as opposed to traditional pliers is the precision in which they can cut. As its name implies, these pliers are made to keep the wires you cut free of frays or jagged edges with minimal effort. The heat-treated steel jaws of this handy tool possess a 3/4 inch capacity, slicing through various materials with ease and strength. Professional electricians and DIYers alike commenting on Reddit threads or leaving reviews on Harbor Freight have made great use out of these pliers while performing numerous tasks from dealing with zip ties to wiring motorcycles and more.
With a 4.8 out of five-star rating average from over 250 shoppers, it's easy to see that these seemingly simple tools are a big winner with buyers. Harbor Freight currently sells them for $24.99.