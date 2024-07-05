4 Of The Best Icon Hand Tools At Harbor Freight (According To Users)

Harbor Freight's selection of exclusive brands are wide and varied. Daytona, Pittsburgh, Bauer, Hercules, and Chicago Electric, to name a few, are among the many brands responsible for the majority of Harbor Freight's extensive output from automotive solutions and welding supplies to hardware and gardening tools. While information regarding where most of their products are manufactured is notoriously hard to come by — even for some of their most popular brands — it hardly seems to matter for most average buyers. They continue to be attracted to the retailer's diverse offerings, long-lasting quality, and affordable prices, especially when compared to other major chains such as Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Lowe's.

But for those seeking something a cut above the usual Harbor Freight options, it's worth checking out the many tools under the Icon series. While much of Harbor Freight's selection is designed to appeal to a wide array of experience and budgetary levels, Icon caters to expert mechanics and DIYers alike who seek out the higher end tools for their work. However, it's easy to be skeptical of Icon tools as the brand is not only relatively new, having officially launched in 2018, but also costs more than most other Harbor Freight products.

The good news is that many of Icon's products, including hand tools, have been well-received by customers, with many sporting high reviews on Harbor Freight's website. But if you're curious as to what buyers consider to be the best hand tools under the Icon umbrella, keep reading to find out.