Who Makes Harbor Freight's Torque Wrenches & Do Any Of Them Offer Lifetime Warranty?

Harbor Freight's torque wrenches are made from three of its in-house brands. Each brand adopts a different price range, so you can pick a torque wrench that suits your budget. Starting with the most affordable brand, you can pick up ½-inch, ¼-inch, ¾-inch, and ⅜-inch torque wrenches by Pittsburgh. These torque wrenches are built for the everyday mechanic who might not be looking for the most premium model. As well as being excellent value, the torque wrenches offer a wide torque range and feature an easy, click-type functionality. Most of Pittsburgh's torque wrenches are valued around $20, which makes it significantly cheaper than its competition.

In the mid-range pricing tier is Quinn, another in-house Harbor Freight brand, offering a range of torque wrenches with precise measurements. Contributing to Quinn's higher price range, you'll find models with a high-quality build and finish, plus extra features like torque preset options for added convenience. Quinn offers both click-type and digital angle torque wrenches, with the latter being the more expensive type.

Finally, the more premium brand of Harbor Freight's torque wrenches is ICON. With this brand, you'll find torque wrenches of a broader torque range and improved accuracy. Many of ICON's torque wrenches hold a factory certificate of calibration, making them a reliable choice for industry work. Designed for heavy-duty applications, ICON torque wrenches come with many desirable perks for professionals, including easy-to-read LCD displays, up to nine preset torque values, and several measurement options, covering in-lb, ft-lb, Nm, Kgm, plus angle measurements.