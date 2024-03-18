Your Screwdriver Handles Could Have A Genius Design Feature Which Makes Them Way More Useful
Few things are more exciting than when you're in the middle of a home improvement project and discover a helpful hack. You can imagine how many people gave all their attention to TikTok user @sandra.maria.home when she showcased a new screwdriver hack she happened upon.
In the video, Sandra notes that screwdrivers molded with ridges are designed to fit within the hex socket of a torque wrench. With the screwdriver inserted into the wrench, you get more torque behind each twist and can more easily work stubborn screws without risking stripping them.
It definitely looks like a helpful hack that can minimize headaches and cramping hands. Of course, with any hack, someone has to come in and ruin all the fun. While Sandra's discovery could be a great way to save time and effort, as the added torque helps drive the screw forward, it's not a universal fix you should necessarily jump on without hesitation.
What to consider before using this hack
First and foremost, let's get the obvious out of the way. If you have an impact driver in your tool chest, you don't need this hack. The two do the same thing, but the dedicated driver does it far more efficiently and without the risk of a screwdriver slipping out of the socket.
Additionally, if you feel you'll be running into stiff screws often, you may want to consider springing for an impact driver anyway. Tool brands like Craftsman, Ryobi, DeWalt, and Milwaukee all offer quality drivers that get the job done. If the cost is too high, an electric screwdriver might be an ideal cost-effective solution: even a high quality tool kit including an electric screwdriver can be had for under $100.
In the video, you'll notice that the screwdriver still wobbles a little when inserted into the socket. That's because not all screwdrivers are meant to be used in this fashion. Just because something fits doesn't mean that was its purpose. In fact, ridged screwdriver handles were designed for entirely different purposes altogether — to provide a better, more comfortable grip and prevent the tool from rolling off a flat surface.
The best screwdriver alternates for this hack
The last thing you want to do is damage one of your tools or have to use a screw extractor to dig out irreparably stripped hardware. drag out a stripped screw. Both of these outcomes are possible with this hack, so consider alternative options. If you'd prefer to stick with an unpowered solution, there are two good options: a ratchet screwdriver or a screwdriver with a bolster.
With a standard screwdriver, you typically have to remove and reinsert the screwdriver head into the screw to turn it comfortably. While the hack does give you more torque, it also keeps you from having to reposition the screwdriver, whether you're tightening or loosening a screw. You can get the same results from a ratchet screwdriver, which combines the head of a screwdriver (typically replaceable to fit your DIY needs) with the body of a ratchet wrench.
There's also the bolster screwdriver. These tools have a nut welded on the shaft, allowing you to use a wrench or spanner to increase torque safely. Some screwdrivers with bolsters also have removable handles, so you can slip a socket over the soldered nut for an even better grip that's even less likely to slip.
Another helpful screwdriver hack
Sandra's hack isn't the only one to make the rounds on TikTok. Another user, @ken.c.long, shared his own discovery, which involved screwdrivers with holes in the handle. According to Ken, if your screwdriver handle has a hole, you can slide another screwdriver into it for added leverage to help turn those stubborn screws.
Unlike Sandra's hack, though, it seems like the hole is there for the very purpose Ken demonstrates. German hand tool manufacturer Hultafors sells a line of screwdrivers with holes in the handles. It explains that there are several purposes for the hole, noting that you can use it to hang the screwdriver on the wall or safely secure it if you're working at a tall height. Furthermore, Hultafors confirms that you can, in fact, use it with another screwdriver blade to add extra torque.
If you're ever concerned about using a tool properly, it's always best to contact the manufacturer or refer to any literature on the website. While hacks are helpful, they often require you to use tools in ways they're not meant to be used and can cause more harm than good over time.