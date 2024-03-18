Your Screwdriver Handles Could Have A Genius Design Feature Which Makes Them Way More Useful

Few things are more exciting than when you're in the middle of a home improvement project and discover a helpful hack. You can imagine how many people gave all their attention to TikTok user @sandra.maria.home when she showcased a new screwdriver hack she happened upon.

In the video, Sandra notes that screwdrivers molded with ridges are designed to fit within the hex socket of a torque wrench. With the screwdriver inserted into the wrench, you get more torque behind each twist and can more easily work stubborn screws without risking stripping them.

It definitely looks like a helpful hack that can minimize headaches and cramping hands. Of course, with any hack, someone has to come in and ruin all the fun. While Sandra's discovery could be a great way to save time and effort, as the added torque helps drive the screw forward, it's not a universal fix you should necessarily jump on without hesitation.