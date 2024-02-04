5 Screw Extractor Sets To Help You Remove Stripped Hardware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Screws are some of the most common pieces of hardware that are used in home projects like building furniture or even hanging photos. However, there's nothing worse than finding yourself stuck on a task because you've stripped a screw. Luckily, some tools have been developed to help you in these frustrating circumstances.

Screw extractor sets are exactly how they sound. You may need to do some extra work after the screw has been stripped like punching it out, so there's room for the extractor drill bit. Once the stripped screw is prepped, though, the extractor uses a tapered drill bit with a reverse thread to help pull the screw out. Just make sure you're holding the drill straight over the screw. For those awkward angles, Ryobi's Right Angle Drill may be a good option to use. After that, you're good to move forward with your project. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five highly-rated screw extractor sets to help you remove those pesky stripped screws. A more thorough explanation of our research process can be found at the end of this article.