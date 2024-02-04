5 Screw Extractor Sets To Help You Remove Stripped Hardware
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Screws are some of the most common pieces of hardware that are used in home projects like building furniture or even hanging photos. However, there's nothing worse than finding yourself stuck on a task because you've stripped a screw. Luckily, some tools have been developed to help you in these frustrating circumstances.
Screw extractor sets are exactly how they sound. You may need to do some extra work after the screw has been stripped like punching it out, so there's room for the extractor drill bit. Once the stripped screw is prepped, though, the extractor uses a tapered drill bit with a reverse thread to help pull the screw out. Just make sure you're holding the drill straight over the screw. For those awkward angles, Ryobi's Right Angle Drill may be a good option to use. After that, you're good to move forward with your project. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five highly-rated screw extractor sets to help you remove those pesky stripped screws. A more thorough explanation of our research process can be found at the end of this article.
Simple screw extractor sets
If you need a screw extractor set that is small but durable, Amazon has a few options. The brand THOSAF has a six-piece set that works with any drill and any screw size between 3-12 mm. Each bit has two sides, one to create the hole on top of the screw and the opposite to screw in counterclockwise until the screw is out. This set has a rating of 4.3/5 from 1,300 consumers. However, according to one review, it doesn't work very well on hardened bolts.
Another set that received a 4.4/5 rating from 2,700 reviews is Aritsome's 22-Piece Titanium Damaged Screw Extractor Set. This set comes with 10 drill bits to create the hole and 10 extractor bits to pull it out, along with two extensions. The company states you should use a drill over an impact driver when using these bits for the safety of your tools, your wall, and you.
If you're looking for a set from a name you recognize and that comes with a warranty, Amazon sells an Irwin 10-Piece Screw Extractor and Drill Bit Set. With a 4.5/5 rating from over 2,700 customers, this spiral flute extractor set comes in a small metal container to keep your bits safe and easy to find.
Larger screw extractor sets
Sometimes a project mishap may require more than the smaller screw extractor sets can handle. With a 4.6/5 rating from over 2,700 reviewers, you can pick up a REXBETI 26-Piece Bolt and Screw Extractor Set. This collection is a four-in-one screw and nut remover and even comes with a 1/4"-3/8" impact adapter so you can use your impact driver with no worries. According to many reviews, this set worked great for stripped screws and oil plugs. However, some were disappointed at the shallowness of the bolt extractor pieces because they only reached about 16mm in size.
Many extractor sets are reasonably priced and won't break the bank. However, the higher in quality you go, the more expensive the product is going to be. Irwin's 35-Piece Screw Extractor and Drill Bit Set is no exception and has a rating of 4.5/5 from over 2,700 buyers. However, this set is made out of cobalt alloy steel which allows you to run them at faster speeds and withstand higher heat. What else is pretty cool about this set is that the case comes with a recommendation guide. It tells you exactly which size of a left-hand drill bit and screw extractor to use based on the size of the stripped screw. Overall, it's pricey but comes with more convenient elements than the other options available.
How we chose these screw extractor sets
After extensive research on many extractor sets, the products featured in this article were selected based on high reviews from users who have bought and used the sets. Each of these sets has more than 2,700 reviews from consumers and has at least a 4/5 rating, attesting to the high quality of the product. Best of all, 4/5 of these sets are usually under $40, which makes them an inexpensive tool to have on hand in case of a stripped screw emergency.