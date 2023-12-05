This Award-Winning Electric Screwdriver Tool Kit Is The Perfect DIY Gift
Everyone should have a tool kit for small jobs around the house. After all, faucets sometimes leak, door hinges get loose, and light fixtures need changing. Don't have one? Then this 5-Piece Electric Screwdriver Tool Set is a good start. And since it's on sale right now with delivery in time for Christmas if ordered by December 7, it makes a great gift, too.
This tool kit, a 2023 Red Dot winner, packs a lot of value into what is considered by most standards a very compact form factor. It includes five different tools such as a multi-purpose screwdriver, a hammer, a wrench (spanner), needle nose pliers, and a tape measure. Plus, it comes with a 10-piece set of screwdriver bits, so it's the complete package.
Small enough to make the perfect gift
And since the screwdriver is electric (3.6V), it does most of the work for you. It offers three different torque settings so you can get even the tightest screws, an LED lamp to shed light on the subject, and an extra-long battery life. You just select the correct bit, insert it into the electric screwdriver, and press the trigger. The device does the rest.
While this set isn't hefty enough for complex tasks such as major plumbing fixes, it is ample for most small DIY jobs. You can use it to change the tire on a bike, remove the cover from a PC, for hanging artwork, and more.
Purchase the 5-Piece Electric Screwdriver Tool Set for just $94.99 — a savings of $15 off the MSRP — and get it delivered in time for Christmas if you order by December 7, however, the sale price will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on December 17.
Prices subject to change.