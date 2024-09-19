The Reason Why Lowe's Doesn't Sell Milwaukee Tools

Right alongside Home Depot as one of the biggest tool and general hardware equipment suppliers out there, is Lowe's. Once you walk through the doors of a location, you're met with everything from construction supplies, home and garden additions, and more. Lowe's even offers some unexpected services that might've flown under your radar. And while the chain carries several major power tool brands, there are some noteable exceptions. For instance, you can't find Makita tools at Lowe's, nor will you be able to purchase Milwaukee Tool's power tools in store or online either. While there may not be a concrete reason why Lowe's and Milwaukee don't collaborate on power tools, there are some important factors to keep in mind that could relate to this.

Advertisement

First is the fact that the two did work together back in the late 2000s, though their business venture soured. Milwaukee signed an agreement to provide power tools to Lowe's in 2006, doing so through 2007 and opting not to renew in 2008. In 2010, Milwaukee took Lowe's to court, claiming the chain owed the company $1.2 million. There's also the fact that Techtronic Industries — the parent company of Milwaukee — has a close working relationship with Home Depot, a chief competitor of Lowe's. Other retailers, including Ace Hardware and Acme Tools, carry Milwaukee, so it's not like Home Depot is trying to make the brand exclusive.

At any rate, Lowe's is indeed devoid of Milwaukee power tools, or any other products from the brand — despite what the website might lead you to believe.

Advertisement