5 Unexpected Services That Lowe's Offers
One of the most freeing aspects of owning your own home is all the projects you can undertake with it. There are no limitations. Do you want to build a deck in your backyard or a terrace and a fire pit? Go right ahead. However, sometimes you need a little extra help. Not everything can be a DIY project if you're not capable, so calling a professional is necessary.
People used to have to scour the Yellow Pages for the right professional, but a combination of the services big box retailers offer and modern technology has changed all of that. Now, you can find a professional for the right job from the same place where you buy all your tools and lumber.
There are some services consumers come to expect from hardware stores like Lowe's, such as installing tile floors and garage doors. However, the hardware chain offers a number of technology services you might not expect. Whether you have a home project as small as setting up some new smart home appliances or a project as large as installing a backup generator for the house, Lowe's does it all.
Solar panels and battery storage installation
With energy costs being what they are, alternative, more sustainable forms of energy are becoming increasingly popular. Installing solar panels at home is nothing new, but it's definitely more affordable than it was two decades ago. Roughly 70% cheaper, in fact. Couple that with the potential to receive credit toward your utility bill (depending on your utility company), powering your home through solar energy is a smart, sustainable choice.
As long as you reside within 20 miles of a Lowe's location and don't live in a mobile or tiny home, Lowe's will send out professionals to install solar panels. The experts will perform a pre-installation inspection to determine the optimal location for your solar array and confirm that there are no pre-existing issues in the area that could inhibit the solar panels. Along with panels, Lowe's will also install a battery for energy storage, so you don't have to rely on solar power only when the sun is shining.
Generator installation
Power outages are a nuisance that can last for hours, days, and, in some cases, weeks. Extreme inclement weather like hurricanes and tornadoes are common causes of blackouts, but not the only ones. Human error and utility failure can also turn off the lights. While there are some lifehacks that can come in handy, it might be more beneficial to install a backup generator.
An automatic generator runs on either natural gas or liquid propane and will kick in shortly after your home loses power. While competent DIY experts might be inclined to take on the task themselves, the average homeowner might feel more comfortable using a Lowe's professional. Depending on the size of the generator, it can either keep essential appliances running or provide coverage for the entire home.
Lowe's will send a professional to provide an assessment and quote based on the house's measurements, appliance wattage, and power needs for the entire house. Once a backup generator is installed, Lowe's recommends regular maintenance, roughly every six months, to ensure optimal performance.
Putting in smart home gadgets
The idea of a smart home used to be a thing of science fiction, controlling every little aspect of the house with the push of a button or the sound of your voice. Now, it has become a very real part of life. People everywhere use smart devices to make their day-to-day easier. You can program your fridge to remind you to buy milk, ask an AI-powered speaker about the moon landing, and set the lighting throughout the house to adjust accordingly with the time of day.
If you're a fan of smart devices but not as technologically savvy as you need to be to install the many different kinds, Lowe's will do it for you. Properly installing a smart thermostat, doorbell, or camera can be tricky. Plus, a professional can show you all the different benefits and tricks the gadgets are capable of accomplishing. Unfortunately, the service doesn't come free with a purchase.
Here's an additional tip: Before you install any smart home devices, put them on a separate WiFi network ASAP.
Setting up security systems
Installing a home security system gives homeowners peace of mind that they're protected while they sleep and their residence is safe while they're away. Despite property crime steadily decreasing since 2011, installing a security system remains a good idea. It used to require calling up a specific security company like Brinks to get everything up and running. Nowadays, you can call up your local Lowe's.
Security systems have evolved over the years, consisting of more than a simple number pad or cameras that are viewable from a specific monitor or computer. Now, the security network is manageable from your smartphone and can even be integrated into your smart home's network. While most security systems are user-friendly enough to be set up by the homeowner, Lowe's will send out a professional to help if the task is too overwhelming. Their professionals can help ensure the system is properly installed and functioning and connect it to your smart home devices if you already have the infrastructure.
Arranging for installation of your security system is easy, especially for those who prefer to order online. Once you're done adding products to your virtual cart, add installation to it at checkout. An independent contractor employed by Lowe's will schedule an appointment once the purchased items arrive at the store. Unfortunately, residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Wisconsin need to go into a physical location or call Lowe's to schedule installation.
Putting in an EV charging station
Electric vehicles used to be a novelty, but they're becoming commonplace now. Not only can EV drivers find charging stations almost as easily as others can find a gas station, but they can even install one at their house. Once you've done your due diligence and learned everything you should before installing an EV charging station at home, you can contact Lowe's and initiate the process of putting one in your garage.
Lowe's will connect EV owners with a Qmerit specialist to handle the installation. The installation includes a Level 2 hard-wired charging station that you provide or a NEMA 14-50 outlet to be used with a Level 2 charging cord, as well as an assessment of the main panel's capacity. If necessary, Qmerit will upgrade the panel to provide optimal capacity for your EV. This upgrade not only provides a suitable means to charge your vehicle, but it also future-proofs the home for any additional electrical-dependent technology.
Installing an EV charging station at home guarantees that your vehicle is ready for the road every morning before your commute to work.