5 Unexpected Services That Lowe's Offers

One of the most freeing aspects of owning your own home is all the projects you can undertake with it. There are no limitations. Do you want to build a deck in your backyard or a terrace and a fire pit? Go right ahead. However, sometimes you need a little extra help. Not everything can be a DIY project if you're not capable, so calling a professional is necessary.

People used to have to scour the Yellow Pages for the right professional, but a combination of the services big box retailers offer and modern technology has changed all of that. Now, you can find a professional for the right job from the same place where you buy all your tools and lumber.

There are some services consumers come to expect from hardware stores like Lowe's, such as installing tile floors and garage doors. However, the hardware chain offers a number of technology services you might not expect. Whether you have a home project as small as setting up some new smart home appliances or a project as large as installing a backup generator for the house, Lowe's does it all.