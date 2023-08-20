These 5 Power Outage Lifehacks Could Come In Handy Next Time You're In The Dark

Even if you're not planning on installing an entire solar panel on your roof, you can opt for some solar options in or around your household. It can be something as simple as some lights in your yard that'll light up without electricity. While lighting like that is nice, it doesn't make much of a difference being outside while you're in the darkness. However, you can just take your outdoor light out of the ground and bring it inside. It'll be fully charged and can be used to get around your house in a pinch if you don't have other light sources handy.

Having a flashlight or candles is probably a better long-term option during a blackout, but solar lights will work fine if those aren't available. If you're somebody who likes landscaping, you might already have a few of these lights in your yard.

You could also purchase a portable power station, which is like a giant version of a cell phone power bank. Several models have an optional external solar panel add-on you can stick outside to recharge the power station while the power is still out.