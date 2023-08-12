Could Electric Cars Cause Power Blackouts In The US?

With electric cars growing in popularity year after year, many people are now seeing the benefits they have to offer — including a tax break. While you'll be able to save money on your vehicle by no longer having to get gas, it could be creating a new issue entirely. Since these cars must be plugged in, you'll almost certainly see an increase in your monthly electric bill. That will not only impact you individually but also create some long-term problems for the United States.

With a projected 50 percent of cars sold in the U.S. by 2030 being electric vehicles, there will be a lot of stress on the power grid. We're already seeing issues with a stressed grid arise in Texas and California. Electric cars don't do much to help that in the future. According to an analysis from the Rapid Energy Policy Evaluation and Analysis Toolkit, domestic electricity demand is expected to increase by 38 percent by 2035. As electric cars continue to become the norm, these problems will increase tenfold, and it could eventually lead to power blackouts.