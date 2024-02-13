If You Use Smart Home Devices, Put Them On A Separate WiFi Network ASAP, Here's Why

Transforming a mundane apartment into a technological landscape with smart devices adds a number of benefits to one's life. A smart speaker with a screen can bring up a recipe while the user is in the kitchen cooking. Meanwhile, their Roomba is in the living room, vacuuming the dust and crumbs they didn't have time to get to earlier. Even when not at home, a smart thermostat adjusts the temperature in the house for energy efficiency and comfort. These must-have smart gadgets eliminate time-consuming tasks for users, allowing them to dedicate their time to more fulfilling responsibilities.

As many benefits as a smart house brings, it's not without its headaches. Much like a smartphone and computer, smart home devices require access to the internet. This is primarily so the devices can talk to one another, the owner can manage their settings, and an occasional update can take place. However, access to the internet can make owning a smart home device a bit of a challenge. For users to make it easier on themselves, they should immediately keep their smart devices on a separate network from their personal devices.