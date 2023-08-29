12 Must-Have Devices To Transform Your House Into A Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home technology is like something out of a sci-fi movie. It's possible to control almost anything that runs with electricity in your home with a tap of a finger. The experience has even improved dramatically from just a few years ago. Now we have things like Matter, a universal smart home standard that simplifies compatibility. Threads is also pretty neat. It's a networking protocol that assists in connecting smart home devices within your home.

These tools are also not as daunting as they used to be. You need fewer and fewer apps to make everything work, and the apps you do have to use work better than they used to. Matter is going to clean things up even more as products update and launch with the new standard. There's never been a better time to at least start looking at smart home gadgets.

Below is a list of must-have smart home gadgets that'll get you on the right track. The listed devices are nearly universally useful and easy to integrate into an existing house. For example, a smart thermostat is relatively cheap and easy to install compared to something like a smart refrigerator.