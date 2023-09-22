8 Game-Changing Smart Home Devices You've Probably Never Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first Amazon Alexa was launched in 2014, and in less than a decade, the world of smart home tech has expanded to incorporate every room of the house. It seems like there's a smart version of almost any household essential, some of which are significantly more useful than others. There are plenty of home tech products that most people would consider a waste of money, although even the most niche of them have their place in the most dedicated enthusiasts' homes.

Just buying the must-have devices for any smart home can blow a big hole in your wallet, and that's without including any of the myriad smart devices that have largely flown under the radar. Some are helpful, some are undeniably odd, and many of them come with a steep premium compared to traditional versions of the same product. As unusual as they might seem, there's an argument to be made that, for certain people at least, these obscure smart home products might just be game changers.