5 Smart Home Products That Are A Total Waste Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rise of smart devices has created a lot of conveniences for people, so much so that it's tough to envision what life was like before things like smartphones. However, not all smart devices are created equally, and for every smart speaker that lets you easily play music just by asking it to, you have an appliance that doesn't need extra apps.

Furnishing a smart home sounds good on paper, but you'll quickly realize that a lot of these smart devices don't have a whole lot of uses, and they end up feeling like more of a gimmick than anything. Being able to talk to your toilet or fridge might be cool at first, but when the novelty wears off you'll realize you spent a premium on something that you don't even use very often. There are a number of smart home products on the market that fit this bill, and you'll want to stay away from them if possible, since they'll typically cost more than their non-smart counterparts.