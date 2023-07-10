5 Smart Home Products That Are A Total Waste Of Money
The rise of smart devices has created a lot of conveniences for people, so much so that it's tough to envision what life was like before things like smartphones. However, not all smart devices are created equally, and for every smart speaker that lets you easily play music just by asking it to, you have an appliance that doesn't need extra apps.
Furnishing a smart home sounds good on paper, but you'll quickly realize that a lot of these smart devices don't have a whole lot of uses, and they end up feeling like more of a gimmick than anything. Being able to talk to your toilet or fridge might be cool at first, but when the novelty wears off you'll realize you spent a premium on something that you don't even use very often. There are a number of smart home products on the market that fit this bill, and you'll want to stay away from them if possible, since they'll typically cost more than their non-smart counterparts.
Smart fridge
Smart fridges have their share of advantages, such as the ability to check the expiration date of foods or plan your next shopping trip, so it's not like you'd completely throw your money away in getting one. However, the price tag of most smart fridges could effectively rule them out for you, and it's really hard to justify the cost for many people. For example, a Samsung smart fridge will cost a couple thousand dollars, so you'd better make sure you're making proper use of that massive screen.
Most folks will do just fine without a smart fridge, even if it lets you see inside without having to open it up. As far as smart devices come, there are worse options out there to choose from, but spending an extra thousand dollars or so on a fridge that can stream music just doesn't seem like it's worth the cost of admission. Paired with the high cost, many consumers report running into problems with their Samsung fridges (including leaks and malfunctioning ice makers), so opting for a $3000 fridge that may not operate properly is a pretty tall ask.
Smart showerhead
You might not have even known that smart showerheads existed, but there's actually a market for these. People tend to make small upgrades when moving into a new place, like changing out the showerhead, and nowadays there are plenty of options to choose from. A run-of-the-mill showerhead will do the job for many people, but if you're willing to spend a bit more, you can splurge for a pricier option with some neat bells and whistles.
For around $130, you could go for a showerhead that comes with a bluetooth speaker installed. This is admittedly a cool idea, but it's nothing your phone can't already do. Unless you spend a long time in the shower, you're probably not getting a ton of use out of it. Also, with running water coming out around the speaker, you'd have to speak a bit louder for Alexa to even hear your voice. Bluetooth connections are also reportedly spotty, and some customers have complained of lower water pressure while using these. One malfunction means this item will immediately turn into a regular showerhead, effectively defeating the purpose of the purchase.
Smart toaster
Smart fridges and showerheads do have their applications, but a smart toaster is where we cross into near-useless territory. You can get a toaster that comes with a touchscreen that'll help you make the perfect piece of toast, but it's safe to say that not many people really need advanced tech for that. With one smart toaster option running you $350, it's easy to think of better ways to spend your money. Having a clock on the front of your toaster can be convenient, but how many of you keep your toaster far enough away from the microwave or stove for this to be a selling point?
The Revolution Cooking smart toaster, for example, does have cool features like a panini press, but there are so many cheaper options out there to do the same thing. Still, if furnishing a full smart kitchen is your dream, then you'll eventually have to cross the toaster off the list. For everyone else, it's safe to skip out on the smart option and settle for a regular toaster at a fraction of the price.
Smart fork
If you're in the market for new silverware, maybe a smart fork might've found itself on your radar. The idea behind a smart fork is it helps you establish healthier eating habits as it'll start to vibrate if you're eating too fast. On paper, it sounds like a good idea, but it seems like the plan backfired. A study published in "Appetite" found the vibrating fork did make people eat slower, but it didn't result in eating less or feeling more full.
The HAPIfork, perhaps the most famous example of a smart fork, found life as a Kickstarter project where it raised over $134,000 in 2013. It would appear the company has since taken the fork off the market, as the product page is no longer up. These days, it looks like you'll have to hit the used market to get a HAPIfork, but even then it's rare to see one. If you do find one pop up, it'll be around $60 judging by the sold listings on eBay. You can grab a whole new silverware set at that price, so the fork greatly loses value when viewed from that lens.
Smart water bottle
If you're somebody who forgets to drink enough water (or just somebody who ignores their own thirst), maybe a smart water bottle is ideal for you. For about $70, you can get a special water bottle that'll light up if you're falling behind on your daily consumption. There are many other water bottle options that do for much cheaper, of course, including ones that have timestamps posted right on them to track where you're at for the day. For that reason, the smart water bottle is a tough recommendation, even if there is a market for them.
The HidrateSpark is one popular option people go for, and you can get an app that goes with it that will show the progress you're making on drinking water. Having an app connected to a water bottle seems like total overkill, and it means you'll also have to make sure your water bottle stays charged so it can be connected in the first place. At the end of the day, it seems like a lot of unnecessary juggling to get the most out of a smart bottle — especially when you can just snag a regular water bottle for a couple of bucks when you're thirsty. It just seems like there are much better ways to spend your money.