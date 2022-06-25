Smart Toasters Exist, But Are They Worth It?

A regular toaster usually has between two and four toasting slots, a lever to lower the bread, and a knob or buttons to control the temperature or toasting duration. More advanced toasters have since hit the market with higher prices, but at least one company has gone to the extreme of making a smart toaster. The Revolution InstaGLO R270 smart toaster features a full-color touchscreen display rather than knobs, as well as a variety of modes, including one for making paninis. The model offers all of these capabilities alongside an astronomical $400 price tag.

The distinction between the R270 smart toaster and high-end toasters offered at far lower prices isn't very clear, which may leave some consumers confused. Even basic models like the Breville BTA720XL have settings for more than one type of food item, including things like bagels, pastries, waffles, and pop tarts. Other models with far lower price tags have hit the market sporting full LCD and touch displays, as well, including ones like the Seedeem 2 Slice Toaster priced at around $50, blurring the line between a smart toaster and one that is merely high-end.

Ask yourself a question: are toaster accessories even necessary? The companies behind high-end and smart toasters seem to think so. Some of the pricier models come with accessories you can buy separately. For example, the R270 has accessories that include a warming rack and that aforementioned panini press that pops directly into the toaster. The panini press makes all kinds of toasted sandwiches, quesadillas, and melts. It's easy to see the appeal of such accessories, but they alone don't make a toaster smart.