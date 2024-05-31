Every Tool In Milwaukee's M12 Portable Productivity System

Milwaukee power tools form the basis of productivity for many in the professional trades, and the iconic red and black body stylings have come to dominate DIYers' peg boards and tool boxes as well. Perhaps none are more crucial to great home improvement and maintenance capability than the M12 system. It's built on the same premise as the full-size M18 cordless battery platform but M12 tools are far more compact. The batteries themselves can fit almost completely into the housing on the tool in some instances, and weight loads from these smaller power tools are minimized to a level that might not seem possible. It's important to note that Milwaukee's M12 range covers both the standard brushless model and the enhanced performance Fuel lineup. Milwaukee tools labeled with the Fuel moniker provide more power output and enjoy heat protection and reduced vibration. Both are great tool lines, but the Fuel range offers Milwaukee's best offerings (This is true for the M18 Fuel system and the M12 range).

What's so incredible about the M12 system is the lack of power loss. M12 system power tools perform with the same immense output that users would expect from any other cordless drill, saw, or nailer. The result is a revolutionized productivity system built from the ground up with eight battery options (a 2.0 and 3.0 model, High Output CP 1.5 and 2.5, and XC 3.0, XC 4.0, XC 5.0, and XC 6.0 batteries). These power packs can charge through the standard fast charger from Milwaukee, which pairs an M18 and M12 connection together, or users can purchase the four-port M12 charger instead to support their growing tool collection. From power to tool, this is the complete lineup of Milwaukee M12 offerings.