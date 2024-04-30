How Hot Does Milwaukee's M12 Soldering Iron Get? What To Know Before You Buy

The Milwaukee M12 12-volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Soldering Iron is available at many stores that sell Milwaukee tools, including Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Acme Tools. At Home Depot, the soldering iron costs $99. Home Depot also offers the M12 soldering iron kit, which includes the M12 Redlithium compact battery pack, M12 charger, and a carrying case for $159. This kit is a better value for those who don't already own an M12 charger or battery pack.

Across multiple sites, there are discrepancies in the average user review scores for this product. With over 200 reviews on the official Milwaukee site, the tool has an average rating of just 2.4 out of 5 stars. The most common complaint among customers was that the product didn't last. Many noted that the product's plastic collar would eventually melt and bend the tip over. Some customers also noted that the device would randomly stop functioning after only a few months.

On Amazon, the product has a much higher average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers praised the device for heating up quickly and being easy to use. That said, there were still a fair number of customers on Amazon who claimed that the plastic on the tip of their tool had melted after regular use. One of the downsides of buying Milwaukee tools from Amazon is that they will not automatically be registered, which means no free repairs under warranty. These things are all worth considering before adding this Milwaukee tool to your garage.