How Hot Does Milwaukee's M12 Soldering Iron Get? What To Know Before You Buy
If you're in the market for more Milwaukee tools to add to your DIY workshop, you might encounter the Milwaukee M12 soldering iron. It has a max temperature of 750 degrees and a heat output of 90W. Because it performs at a high temperature, it can work with thick wire, metal, and even wood with the right tip.
The soldering iron can reach operational temperature in 18 seconds. Users can check the heat indicator for a green light that shows when the ideal temperature has been reached. The heat indicator also functions as a safety feature, glowing red when the device is turned off but still hot.
The M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless soldering iron includes a flat chisel tip and a pointed tip, giving the device more versatility. The tip is inserted into the 3-point pivoting head, which can be adjusted to operate in confined spaces. Milwaukee's M12 battery pack powers the device and offers 40 minutes of run time. It also powers the tool's built-in LED work light, which can illuminate the project you're working on.
Price and reviews
The Milwaukee M12 12-volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Soldering Iron is available at many stores that sell Milwaukee tools, including Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Acme Tools. At Home Depot, the soldering iron costs $99. Home Depot also offers the M12 soldering iron kit, which includes the M12 Redlithium compact battery pack, M12 charger, and a carrying case for $159. This kit is a better value for those who don't already own an M12 charger or battery pack.
Across multiple sites, there are discrepancies in the average user review scores for this product. With over 200 reviews on the official Milwaukee site, the tool has an average rating of just 2.4 out of 5 stars. The most common complaint among customers was that the product didn't last. Many noted that the product's plastic collar would eventually melt and bend the tip over. Some customers also noted that the device would randomly stop functioning after only a few months.
On Amazon, the product has a much higher average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers praised the device for heating up quickly and being easy to use. That said, there were still a fair number of customers on Amazon who claimed that the plastic on the tip of their tool had melted after regular use. One of the downsides of buying Milwaukee tools from Amazon is that they will not automatically be registered, which means no free repairs under warranty. These things are all worth considering before adding this Milwaukee tool to your garage.