What Is An EGR Valve And How Does It Work In A Diesel Engine?

Modern internal combustion engines — including those that run on diesel fuel — require a lot of special parts and systems to prevent dumping excess emissions into the atmosphere. Not only are those emissions harmful to the environment, resulting in less clean air to breathe and contributing to climate change, but they can also cause our vehicles to run less efficiently. One of the emissions control systems designed to combat both of those issues is the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.

Advertisement

As the name implies, EGR systems are responsible for recirculating exhaust gasses back to the engine. These systems are necessary for two primary reasons: one is to recycle harmful emissions back through the engine to transform them into less harmful gasses, while the second reason is that no engine is 100% efficient, and sometimes, fuel passes through the system without burning. Unburned fuel and emissions are both harmful to the environment, and they both contribute to reduced fuel economy and efficiency.

Through the use of an EGR valve, the EGR system is able to recirculate those gasses and unburned fuel back through the engine. When that occurs, the system burns slower and cooler, preventing nitrogen from turning into toxic nitrogen-oxides or NOx and using any unburned fuel that recycles through. It's a lot more complicated than that, though. So, if you're curious about how the EGR valve works in your diesel engine, stick around. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong gearhead, I'll break it down for you. We'll cover the way EGR valves work, why they're important, and even a few signs of EGR valve failure. Let's dive in and check it out.

Advertisement