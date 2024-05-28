3 Reasons Your Car Didn't Pass A SMOG Test (And How Much It Might Cost To Fix)

You won't have to wait long to find out your vehicle didn't pass the SMOG test if the check engine light is lit up on the instrument cluster. As soon as the technician goes to start your car and sees the warning light, the test could end immediately. The check engine light could indicate any number of issues with your engine. A consistent warning light is one thing, but should you drive your car if the check engine light is flashing?

Your engine has many sensors which will trip the check engine light, however, one of the most common issues is a faulty oxygen sensor. Located in your vehicle's exhaust system, this sensor measures oxygen (O2) levels and if functioning improperly, can cause poor performance, less efficiency, and disqualifying levels of NOx. Most sensors are under $100, and if you hire a mechanic to do the job, you'll likely pay around $150 for labor.

The catalytic converter, which transforms the unhealthy byproducts of the combustion engine, into something less toxic, can also cause the check engine warning to light up. This component is part of your vehicle's exhaust and has a profound impact on performance. A failing catalytic converter can also cause bad gas mileage, a sulfuric odor, and a lackluster engine response, among other symptoms. A new catalytic converter will run between $900 and upwards of $3,000 depending on your car's model and the quality of the part.