Should You Drive Your Car If The Check Engine Light Is Flashing?

Like a Ouija board, a Check Engine light is annoyingly vague at the outset. If your vehicle is a model year 1996 or newer — and built for the U.S. market — the light is signaling a problem registered by the on-board diagnostic (OBD) equipment designed to monitor emission performance. The phrase "emission performance" can sound non-threatening, but consider all the car parts upstream of the tailpipe that are involved in creating emissions. Check Engine could refer to any one of them, but the onboard computer communicates messages via OBD port, usually tucked somewhere under the steering column or dashboard.

An OBD2 scanner plugs into that port, with the most basic scanners reading out just an error code of letters and numbers designating what the issue is. More advanced, expensive scanners can deliver the messages in words on a screen, and even offer diagnostic suggestions. If you don't have a scanner in the glove box, the nearest auto parts store could check with its own scanner — often for free, like at AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Realistically, the Check Engine light will not start blinking conveniently in front of a repair shop, so risks must be weighed. If you must drive with that warning light on, drive slowly and keep an eye on the other gauges such as oil pressure and engine temperature, and listen to the sound of your vehicle. If anything looks, smells, or sounds bad, then stop immediately.