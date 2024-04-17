P0171 Engine Code: What It Means & What You Should Do To Fix It

That Check Engine light can mean so many different things, as can any noticeable difference in your car's performance or weird sounds. Fortunately, there are ways to narrow down the problem using tools like an OBD2 scanner (short for On-Board Diagnostic) and knowing where to find your vehicle's OBD ports, but a more accurate diagnosis is only part of the process.

Once you have an engine code to work from — in this case, code P0171 — you still have a bit more work to do. While the code may be indicative of a particular engine problem, it doesn't narrow down the cause — of which there can be many.

Something important to note up front is that if your OBD2 scanner ever gives you a P0171 engine code, it's strongly advised that you bring your car into a professional mechanic as soon as possible. Ignoring the problem for too long could lead to significant (and expensive) engine damage over time, or legitimately dangerous consequences in certain circumstances.