Here's What Different Colors Of Exhaust Smoke Mean For Your Car

Similar to the human body, cars that aren't right will experience certain symptoms. These telltale signs can come as sounds you can hear or, in some cases, exhaust smoke you will see. Colorful exhaust smoke is an obvious example of something wrong with your engine. It is critical because, unlike other issues, exhaust smoke is linked directly to the car's engine.

The respiratory system is the closest thing in biology to which you can compare the exhaust. When an internal combustion engine "breathes," it sucks in air, which contains oxygen, combusts with fuel, creates power, and the leftover water vapor, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide are "exhaled" as exhaust out of the engine through the exhaust system.

Ideally, the exhaust fumes are supposed to be colorless, essentially invisible. However, environmental factors and engine malfunctions can bring forth colors. Luckily, you can use these visual cues to diagnose and ultimately fix your car. Every color means something (or several things), and you should be familiar with them so you know what to do when colorful smoke billows out of your tailpipe.