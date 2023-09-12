Black Or Blue Smoke: What Might Be Causing It And What It Means For Your Diesel Engine

It's standard for older diesel engines to emit black smoke under full load, which occurs during "turbo lag." As the diesel engine waits for the turbo to spool, the machine will blow thicker black smoke (or "roll coal") until the turbo piles on the boost. However, modern common-rail diesel engines with direct fuel injection have enabled diesel motors to produce more power and torque without rolling coal.

A well-maintained diesel engine should produce zero smoke from the exhaust, although some black smoke is acceptable when accelerating from a stop. Moreover, consistently spewing visible smoke plumes could mean internal wear and should be checked by a professional immediately. Diesel engines could produce black, white, or blue smoke from the exhaust, indicating problems with the injectors, timing, an incorrect air-to-fuel ratio, etc.

Whatever the case, an incessantly smoking diesel motor is terrible news for the environment and your wallet. Below, we discuss the types of diesel smoke, what's causing it, and what it means for your beloved diesel engine.