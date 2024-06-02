These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Impact Wrenches Available From Every Major Brand

The impact wrench is a tool one might not be familiar with as a DIYer or homeowner. But automotive professionals constantly use them for lug nuts and parts removal, and construction and industrial workers use even more powerful versions of the tools. We're going to be limiting our list of cordless impact wrenches to the pistol-style wrenches commonly used in automotive shops and on construction sites, rather than the massive industrial two-handers that a few of these brands also manufacture. We will, however, include the "high torque" options that several of these toolmakers produce, many of which have over 1,000 foot-pounds of torque – far more than most folks would need for everyday use, but very handy to have around for professionals.

While we're on the subject of torque, let's talk a bit about the measurements commonly used to describe the power of an impact wrench – things like breakaway torque, impacts (or beats) per minute, and fastening torque. Impacts per minute (ipm or bpm) measures the amount of impacts the wrench's hammer makes on its anvil, a process SlashGear explained in the intro to our ranking of impact wrench brands.

Breakaway torque is the measurement one is most likely to see in the largest text on a tool's box or website, because it is the higher torque rating. However, several forums, websites and test channels on YouTube note that breakaway or "nut-busting" torque isn't a reliable measurement of the power of an impact wrench. Fastening or "working" torque is a more provable and factual measurement. We will be listing both when they were supplied by the toolmakers, but it is something to keep in mind when deciding on a purchase.