These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Impact Wrenches Available From Every Major Brand
The impact wrench is a tool one might not be familiar with as a DIYer or homeowner. But automotive professionals constantly use them for lug nuts and parts removal, and construction and industrial workers use even more powerful versions of the tools. We're going to be limiting our list of cordless impact wrenches to the pistol-style wrenches commonly used in automotive shops and on construction sites, rather than the massive industrial two-handers that a few of these brands also manufacture. We will, however, include the "high torque" options that several of these toolmakers produce, many of which have over 1,000 foot-pounds of torque – far more than most folks would need for everyday use, but very handy to have around for professionals.
While we're on the subject of torque, let's talk a bit about the measurements commonly used to describe the power of an impact wrench – things like breakaway torque, impacts (or beats) per minute, and fastening torque. Impacts per minute (ipm or bpm) measures the amount of impacts the wrench's hammer makes on its anvil, a process SlashGear explained in the intro to our ranking of impact wrench brands.
Breakaway torque is the measurement one is most likely to see in the largest text on a tool's box or website, because it is the higher torque rating. However, several forums, websites and test channels on YouTube note that breakaway or "nut-busting" torque isn't a reliable measurement of the power of an impact wrench. Fastening or "working" torque is a more provable and factual measurement. We will be listing both when they were supplied by the toolmakers, but it is something to keep in mind when deciding on a purchase.
Craftsman V20 Cordless ½ Impact Wrench
The motor in Craftsman's V20 ½" Impact Wrench delivers a maximum 350 foot-pounds of fastening torque. 2,500 impacts per minute help to remove larger or seized fasteners, and a max of 1,700 rpm spins the anvil quickly, while a variable speed trigger offers more control over that speed when the situation demands it. Users say it makes fast work of most lug nuts, and the tool doesn't torque in one's hand during use.
However, we should note that it is generally accepted that an impact wrench with a working torque of around 450-500 foot-pounds will take care of most automotive applications, as well as jobs around the house. This tool's torque rating is geared towards light-duty work, but should still get the job done for less obnoxious fasteners.
The Craftsman V20 Cordless ½" Impact Wrench is available as a bare tool from Amazon for around $139.
DeWalt 20V Max XR ½ High Torque Impact Wrench
DeWalt's line of power tools and other useful products are frequently featured on SlashGear, and that's thanks to the company's history of satisfied customers, quality workmanship, and reliable tools. The black and yellow brand's most powerful impact wrench is this 20V Max ½" cordless. The "High Torque" label is no joke — this impact wrench can deliver 1,200 foot-pounds of fastening torque and 1,700 foot-pounds of breakaway torque. That nut-busting torque is the highest number on our list, although one might want to take into account what we mentioned in the introduction before claiming the crown for this DeWalt tool.
DeWalt claims that its 20V Max XR ½" High Torque Impact Wrench delivers 71% more torque than its DCF899 model, and reviewers on the company's website fawn over the tool's incredible torque, but also its ability to limit that power on lower settings. A precision wrench mode prevents runoff and overtightening, and 1890 impacts per minute means consistent removal of stubborn fasteners. Deck bolts, concrete fasteners, car parts, and even big pipe bolts are no match for this high torque impact wrench.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless ½" High Torque Impact Wrench is available without a battery from Amazon for around $300.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½ Ultra Torque Impact Wrench
SlashGear has written some nice things about Harbor Freight's impact wrenches, and reviews elsewhere echo our opinions. These low-priced pistol grip impact wrenches are durable, well-designed, and incredibly powerful.
Hercules offers a step above its "high torque" impact wrenches with this "ultra torque" model – a tool capable of producing 1,500 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and up to 1,000 foot-pounds of fastening torque. Selectable speed ranges help users by improving 6, and an auto mode limits the risk of over tightening or losing nuts that have broken free from bolts. Harbor Freight compares this Hercules impact wrench's stats to the Milwaukee 2767, and users on the product page agree that it performs comparably while costing far less.
The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Ultra Torque Impact Wrench can be picked up at your local Harbor Freight for just about $190 without a battery.
Ingersoll-Rand ½ High-Torque 20V Cordless Impact Wrench
Ingersoll-Rand makes it a little difficult to parse out what one might consider its most powerful cordless impact, in relation to the others on our list. Its W9000 series is a legit monster — a 30 pound behemoth capable of producing up to 3,000 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque. But that tool also has a 1" anvil, much larger than one would ever need for anything but the largest applications, and utilizes a completely different configuration than anything else we're listing.
So while Ingersoll-Rand claims that the W9000 is "the world's most powerful 20-volt, 1" cordless impact wrench," we'll be focusing on its respectable little brother, a high-torque ½" impact wrench that produces 1,500 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque and 1,000 foot-pounds of max torque. It also features one of the more useful versions of auto mode in its IQV Power Control System. Rather than letting the user try to figure out which power level is appropriate for the job, Ingersoll-Rand's system has labels that any gearhead will recognize — full power, half power, wrench tight, and hand tight.
The Ingersoll-Rand ½" High-Torque 20V Cordless Impact Wrench is also one of the better constructed tools on our list, with a steel-reinforced frame and an impact and chemical resistant housing to protect its brushless motor. The Ingersoll-Rand ½" High-Torque 20V Cordless Impact Wrench can be purchased as a bare tool from Amazon for around $390.
Metabo HPT 36V MultiVolt High Torque ½ Impact Wrench
Incredibly strong, durable, and versatile, Metabo HPT's most powerful impact wrench is one of the more well-rounded tools on our list when it comes to features and highlights.
The Metabo High Torque ½" Impact Wrench can produce up to 1,033 foot-pounds of tightening torque and an impressive 1475 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque. An innovative battery damping system absorbs vibration, extending the life of the tool's battery terminal, and an IP56 rating means protection from water and dust on a dirty job site.
Multiple power sources are available for the wrench, depending on one's needs. It is capable of accepting either Metabo's 18V or 36V MultiVolt batteries. However, this tool is also capable of running off power from an AC adapter, allowing the user to choose between portability and all-day runtime — a unique option among the cordless impact wrenches we have on our list. The Metabo 36V MultiVolt High Torque ½" Impact Wrench can be bought without a battery or charger from Amazon for $279.
Makita 40V max XGT High-Torque ¾ Square Drive Impact Wrench
Makita's teal tools have always been well-regarded by professionals and SlashGear. The company's products often include innovative features, solid construction, and impressive performance.
The Makita 40V max XGT High-Torque ¾" Square Drive Impact Wrench is a powerful tool that delivers 1,510 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque and 1,330 foot-pounds of fastening torque — the highest fastening torque rating on our list — in a compact 8 ½" package. The tool features lighting from below the anvil and at the foot, above the battery, to eliminate shadows and help get work done in low-light settings. Four speed settings can be cycled through at the press of a button, and several auto-stop modes increase efficiency during use.
Makita's brawny high-torque impact wrench is only offered with a ¾" square drive, making it the odd man out on our list dominated by impact wrenches with ½" anvils. While that's not necessarily a deal breaker for some, it's worth noting that this powerful tool would require either an adapter or impact sockets designed for that specific size. All that power comes at a price, however. The Makita 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 4-Speed High-Torque ¾" Square Drive Impact Wrench is available for purchase at The Home Depot as a bare tool for $464 — the highest price tag on our list.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½ High Torque Impact Wrench
While Milwaukee's most powerful impact wrench isn't the overall torque leader on our list, followers of the brand will know that what the red toolmaker's wrench lacks in overall power, it more than makes up for in quality, reliability, and performance. There is a reason Milwaukee shows up at the top of so many of SlashGear's major brand cordless tool rankings, after all.
Milwaukee refers to its M18 Fuel ½" High Torque Impact Wrench as "the most power-dense impact wrench in its class," which we'll take to mean packs a lot of punch in a small package. At only 7.6" inches long, this tool delivers 1,200 foot-pounds of fastening torque and 1,600 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque, making it perfect for automotive applications and wherever else a lot of power is needed in tight spaces. Its triple-LED setup, all installed in a ring around the anvil, provides shadowless light in those snug, dark environments.
Four modes of drive control provide limited power when it is needed, and an auto shut off prevents overtorque. Bolt removal control provides a quick rpm drop once the tool senses a loose fastener, which keeps bolts or nuts from flying off once they've become loosened. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½" High Torque Impact Wrench can be bought without a battery from The Home Depot for about $300.
Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless ½ Impact Wrench
Porter-Cable only offers a few choices when it comes to cordless impact wrenches. Its most powerful impact is this black-and-white 20V wrench, although at only 330 foot-pounds of torque at up to 1,700 rpm, it will not be an option for professionals, or those looking for a heavy-duty, high performance tool.
This wrench is a good option for DIYers at a reasonable price, although it is not nearly as powerful or feature-rich as our other brands on this list. It does happen to be the lowest-priced impact wrench on our list, so if power isn't a priority over cost, the Porter-Cable 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless ½" Impact Wrench might be the tool for you.
Porter-Cable's unique tool molding and color choices also make their tools look like old Nintendo Entertainment System peripherals, which isn't a knock on the products — just an observation. The Porter-Cable 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless ½" Impact Wrench is available online from Target as a bare tool for $128.
Ridgid 18V Octane ½ High Torque Impact Wrench
One of two tool labels known as The Home Depot's "house brands" is Ridgid. The gray-and-orange tools from Ridgid — which, to be clear, is not actually owned by The Home Depot — have been a mainstay on the home improvement warehouse's shelves since the store started its exclusive agreement with Ridgid over 20 years ago.
Ridgid's high torque impact wrench boasts 1,500 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 1,100 foot-pounds of fastening torque, an amazing amount of power for a sub-$300 tool. The front of the tool's foot includes an LED light and mode switch, and the tool features six power modes, including three auto-tightening settings to prevent over torquing. This wrench is a durable tool built with an all-metal gear box for enhanced longevity and performance, and it is backed by the industry's only lifetime service agreement — although it is important to remember to register one's Ridgid power tools for that warranty to take effect.
The Ridgid 18V Octane Brushless ½" High Torque 6-Mode Impact Wrench can be purchased from The Home Depot for $229 without a battery.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP ½ Impact Wrench
Our final brand is Ryobi, the bright green "prosumer" brand from The Home Depot that always delivers decent products at reasonable prices. Ryobi's most powerful impact wrench is no different, boasting a decent 600 foot-pounds of breakaway torque, 450 foot-pounds of fastening torque, and 3,200 impacts per minute.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP ½" Impact Wrench also has a lot of the best features from other tools on our list, like tri-beam LEDs around the anvil for shadowless lighting and a friction ring for quickly swapping sockets. The auto mode included on some of the other impact wrenches on our list is a part of the Ryobi impact as well, preventing over torquing and uncontrolled runoff. And this impact wrench is part of the Ryobi One+ lineup, meaning its value is increased if one is already invested in the company's battery system. There can be hidden savings in sticking with one brand where you can use one battery for multiple tools.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ½" Impact Wrench is available from The Home Depot for $179, tool only.