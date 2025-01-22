Everything You Need To Consider Before Investing In DeWalt Tools

DeWalt tools are sold through the likes of Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Ace Hardware, to name a few. No matter where you ultimately choose to shop, you're probably wondering how much you're going to have to shell out for DeWalt products. More importantly, are the price points appropriate given your budget and the amount of use you hope to get out of them in the long run? DeWalt advertises its tools as tough and professional-grade, so one would expect them to be priced as such. While they might not be exorbitantly priced, they tend to be on the higher end compared to the competition.

Advertisement

Take its pretty standard drill, for example, which runs for around $139 at retail. More budget-friendly brands like Hercules, Hart, and Ryobi have similar drills for $77.75, $69.99, and $99, respectively. More expensive brands, such as Milwaukee and Makita, sit at $129 and $149 for their comparable drills. With this price range laid out, it becomes clear that DeWalt tools are going to cost you a bit more than other names on the market. Still, one can find some pretty high-value DeWalt tools for below $100, so not everything the manufacturer has for sale is too pricey.

Of course, this is sure to vary from tool to tool, so it would be wise to do some research into the exact ones you want. Once you cross-reference price points between companies, you can come to a more informed verdict.

Advertisement