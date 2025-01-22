Everything You Need To Consider Before Investing In DeWalt Tools
If you are in need of some new tools after years of use or are building up your toolbox for the first time, there are some big decisions to make. First and foremost is determining which brand to go with, as there are numerous to choose from, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. One of the oldest and most widely trusted of them all is DeWalt, which came to fruition all the way back in 1924. Throughout the past century of its existence, the brand has expanded its influence over just about every area in the tool world.
Looking over DeWalt's wide array of power tools, you'd be hard-pressed not to find exactly what you need for your next job. DeWalt has a variety of tools, from the DeWalt 142-piece tool set to any of its other sizable kits to more heavy-duty industrial power tools. Before making any purchases, though, there are some more nuanced things you need to consider before going all-in on customer-recommended DeWalt tools.
What exactly does DeWalt's catalog contain?
Before looking into any other criteria regarding whether DeWalt is the right tool brand for you, it's good to know what exactly it has within its catalog. As mentioned before, DeWalt has stepped into just about every major tool area there is at this point. First and foremost are DeWalt's hand tools, ranging from tape measures to hammers to specialized drywall tools, to name a few. As mentioned before, it's not uncommon for DeWalt to offer larger kits featuring a bunch of useful hand tools, saving you time and money over trying to buy every single one individually if you need most or all of them.
Moving on are DeWalt's power tools, which also cover a litany of tasks. There are relatively basic ones like hand drills, grinders, and saws, in addition to a host of more job-specific ones. DeWalt offers concrete equipment, tools designed for work on piping, and even EV and battery chargers for cars. On top of all of that, DeWalt is all about helping you make yardwork a breeze, no matter the task. DeWalt's outdoor tool catalog features lawn mowers, snow blowers, power washers, and a whole lot more, making the brand a great choice for a variety of different tasks.
What is DeWalt's pricing like?
DeWalt tools are sold through the likes of Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Ace Hardware, to name a few. No matter where you ultimately choose to shop, you're probably wondering how much you're going to have to shell out for DeWalt products. More importantly, are the price points appropriate given your budget and the amount of use you hope to get out of them in the long run? DeWalt advertises its tools as tough and professional-grade, so one would expect them to be priced as such. While they might not be exorbitantly priced, they tend to be on the higher end compared to the competition.
Take its pretty standard drill, for example, which runs for around $139 at retail. More budget-friendly brands like Hercules, Hart, and Ryobi have similar drills for $77.75, $69.99, and $99, respectively. More expensive brands, such as Milwaukee and Makita, sit at $129 and $149 for their comparable drills. With this price range laid out, it becomes clear that DeWalt tools are going to cost you a bit more than other names on the market. Still, one can find some pretty high-value DeWalt tools for below $100, so not everything the manufacturer has for sale is too pricey.
Of course, this is sure to vary from tool to tool, so it would be wise to do some research into the exact ones you want. Once you cross-reference price points between companies, you can come to a more informed verdict.
What have customers said about DeWalt?
Over on Reddit, a user opened the floor for folks to share their feelings on DeWalt, and for the most part, folks endorse it. "I've been using DeWalt for 25 years, and have never burned one up, but I've destroyed most every other brand out there. No, they are top-tier, and among the top tier, arguably the best," commented u/Asatmaya, with others sharing their favorite DeWalt tools and positive experiences with the company.
In another thread, u/AlwaysFrontin added their belief that DeWalt tools are especially good for carpentry and woodworking, while u/IAmKyleBizzle shared their appreciation for DeWalt keeping much of its manufacturing in the United States. Meanwhile, Ultimate Tool Reviews on YouTube has praise and criticism for the brand, applauding its customer service and selection while addressing its lack of innovation and lack of reliability in older batteries. As for fellow YouTuber Mr. Build It, he went as far as trading in his DeWalt tools for Ryobi, as doing so was comparatively lower cost, with a quality set of tools and battery system driving the decision home.
This is just a small sample of the DeWalt chatter online. Finding other information through the DeWalt Reddit, online store product reviews, and other forums and social media platforms is worth your time to give you the fullest picture of how the brand has served tradespeople and DIYers alike.
How does DeWalt's battery system work?
Like most other major power tool brands out today, DeWalt has fully embraced the cordless tool framework. The bulk of DeWalt batteries come in three varieties: 12V, 20V, 60V, and 120V, with DeWalt discontinuing its 18V batteries along with their designated tools. The most common variety you're likely to encounter is the 20V, which powers hundreds of different DeWalt hand power tools. Within the enduring voltages, there are the standard MAX batteries, the longer-lasting, more compact MAX XR, and the even longer-lasting and more powerful 20V MAX Powerstack. Meanwhile, FlexVolt batteries can alternate between 20V and 60V for use with different tools.
As far as larger DeWalt products go, such as lawn mowers, they too can run on this battery system. DeWalt advertises several as using 20V or 60V batteries, increasing their already impressive versatility. The same goes for larger products like concrete core drills, which run on 60V batteries. Even DeWalt's stick welder runs on batteries, coming with a whopping four 20V/60V Max FlexVolt batteries to power up. No matter the tool in question, though, it will tell you which size is needed for it to operate, so it couldn't be easier to know which battery and charger to get ahold of. It should be noted that most DeWalt batteries come with a three-year warranty with one year of service and a 90-day money-back guarantee.
What does the DeWalt warranty situation look like?
Regardless of how much you personally use them, power tools are prone to breaking down over time. They're complex machines often put under stress and can be put together wrong at the factory on occasion. Therefore, knowing what kind of warranty they have attached to them is huge, allowing you to get a replacement or your money back under certain conditions. What does DeWalt have for customers in this regard?
DeWalt has several robust warranty plans on the books. According to its website, its warranties range in length from 90 days to the entire lifetime of the tool, each with its own specific guidelines and limitations. DeWalt also has the No Break Guarantee for bits as well, meaning so long as the anchor wear mark is still visible and you have proof of purchase, they'll replace it for free in the event of failure. Most DeWalt purchases come equipped with a three-year warranty automatically. To find out more, you can always reach out to the company directly via phone at 1-800-433-9258 or through the online written contact form.
With all of these factors considered, hopefully, you're in a good enough place, or close to it, to determine if DeWalt is the brand for you, or if another should take that spot.