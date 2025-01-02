6 DeWalt Alternatives Worth Buying (According To Users)

DeWalt is often counted as one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company is known for making high-quality tools that are ideal for DIY projects and professional-grade tasks alike. There are just two downsides to filling your garage with yellow and black: DeWalt tools are expensive, and they don't make every tool. Take a walk down the aisles of your local big box store, and you'll likely find that the DeWalt-brand products are among the priciest items on their shelves. There will also be some shelves where the company's products are missing altogether. That's not to say that DeWalt tools aren't worth the price, but some budget-minded buyers might be looking for an alternative that's less likely to break the bank or another brand that makes the tools DeWalt doesn't. This can be particularly tricky if you've already invested some money in DeWalt tools and aren't looking to start over with a new battery system.

There are several other power tool brands that make tools that are specifically designed to work with DeWalt's 20V batteries. These third-party manufacturers don't all have DeWalt's sterling reputation, but many of them are considerably cheaper and can make for a good alternative when looking for simple tools or when there is a product that DeWalt itself simply doesn't make. One of the best ways to choose these brands is to take a look at what consumers have to say about them. By checking out reviews on retailer sites like Amazon as well as forums dedicated to discussing the best tool brands, you can get a good idea about which of these alternatives might be right for you.