6 Cheaper Alternatives To Mac Tools' Hand Tools

Mac Tools has a well-earned reputation for being a high-quality tool manufacturer. The company has an impressive array of pneumonic and battery-powered products in its catalog, but it is perhaps best known for its hand tools. Mac makes wrenches, ratchets, pliers, screwdrivers, picks, scrapers, hammers, hex keys, and just about anything else your typical craftsmen might need–but these tools don't come cheap.

Advertisement

All you have to do is take a look at the company's website, and your heart will break once you see the price tags. One of Mac's basic plier sets costs $124.99, and the company's master tool kits are all priced in the thousands. Getting a full set of hand tools from Mac would certainly make a nice addition to any workshop, but it isn't exactly in everyone's budget.

Fortunately, there are several other manufacturers on the market that offer similar products at a significantly reduced price. I've been building furniture and doing home repairs for years and I've used several different tool brands in that time. There's no guarantee that everything these brands make will be able to match Mac's overall build quality, but each of them is a well-respected manufacturer in their own right, and they all offer products that are more than sufficient to get you started. Here are a few alternatives to Mac Tools that will help you get to work without breaking the bank.

Advertisement