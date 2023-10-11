4 Of The Best Husky Workbenches You Can Buy At Home Depot
Workbenches are nice to have around if you're doing some DIY projects that you might've seen while checking out apps for home renovation ideas. If you're in the market for a proper bench, Husky is a popular brand. They come with a blend of both affordability and reliability, and they are easily accessible from Home Depot. These workbenches will fit right into your garage, and there is a wide variety of types to choose from.
If you're looking for something simple with just a nice work area, then you can save a bit of cash and go for a Husky bench on the lower end. If you want something with a few more features, like drawers or wheels, then you'll have to spend extra.
The bottom line is there's a workbench for everybody, and the Husky brand is an excellent choice. Husky offers a bunch of different sizes to choose from, so you'll want to make sure you measure your work area and get the right size bench to fit your home or workplace.
Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench
A simple and sturdy option is Husky's solid wood top workbench. Since this is a no-frills and basic workbench, it's very easy to put together if you're a beginner or just need a simple workbench. It can support up to 3,000 pounds, so there's no reason to worry about it collapsing under pressure if you're regularly using woodworking tools or other DIY work on it. This bench comes with adjustable height, meaning you're able to tailor it perfectly to your liking as well.
For the working area, you have six feet of space here. Home Depot offers two separate models, and budget-conscious buyers will want to stick with the black one as it comes in at $369. A red version of the same table retails for $449, so you're paying a lot more for a color change, but the two stations are the same. There's nothing fancy with this table, but if you're looking for a solid work surface, this will more than fit your needs.
2-Drawers Adjustable Height Work Table
If you're looking for some added storage for small hand tools while you're working, Husky offers a work table that comes with a pair of drawers for storage. For $398 at Home Depot, you can grab a six-foot adjustable table. However, you do have some things to keep in mind with this purchase.
The drawers come with a 35-pound capacity, so don't stuff them full of stuff, or you'll run the risk of them failing and potentially causing damage in your workspace. The worktop can hold up to 300 pounds, which is probably fine for most people, but it's something to keep in mind when comparing it to other tables or workbenches you may have been considering.
If you don't need the full six feet, you can shave over $100 off the price by going all the way down to the 46-inch size. That workbench could easily become a nice home office desk or a proper work table, depending on your needs.
Solid Wood Top Workbench in Black with Pegboard
If you're somebody who doesn't exactly need a ton of workspace, but would still like the make the most of your area, Husky offers a workbench that comes equipped with a pegboard and a drawer. The solid wood top workbench does cost $449 from Home Depot, but it gives you a lot of features for the price.
The pegboard allows you to hang up a few of your tools, while the drawer allows you to store hand tools. This will be a perfect bench to pair with a set of Husky tools, as it has a lot of additional space for storage.
The drawback here is the four-foot workspace, so there's less surface area to get some work done when compared to other options. If that size works for you, then this is a very solid workbench given its versatility. On the bright side, it's a lot easier to find a place for this bench to fit thanks to the smaller form factor.
Portable Solid Wood Top Workbench
Anybody who values a bit of mobility in their setup will likely want a bench on wheels. The Husky portable workbench is a perfect solution, and it comes with a three-foot work area. Obviously, you have to sacrifice size for mobility, but it's a nice trade-off. The bottom tray area can hold up to 80 pounds of weight, so you can fit a decent amount of power tools there to roll around with. As for the worktop, it can support up to 600 pounds.
There is a price to pay for the portability here, and that would be $399 at Home Depot. While you're not getting the largest workbench in the world, you are getting one that's easily transportable. The casters definitely make this one appealing to people who don't like to be tethered to one spot while they're working.
If you have a spacious place to work, this can certainly come in handy. It can also be used as a supplemental workbench alongside your more permanent setup if you have money to spare.