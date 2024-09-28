5 Cheaper Alternatives To Snap-On Hand Tools
If you're a professional automotive repair technician or an avid home mechanic, chances are you've heard of Snap-On. The company is famous in the automotive world for selling high-end hand tools, power tools, storage solutions, and more. While Snap-On is beloved by many and considered to be one of the premier automotive tool makers, the company is also known for its exceptionally high prices.
Due to those inflated prices, it's often difficult for entry-level technicians to purchase Snap-On products. There are several ways to build a professional tool kit on a budget, and there are various methods that can help you buy pro-level tools, like those sold by Snap-On, for discounted rates. However, even then, Snap-On products tend to be pricey.
If you're in the market for some solid hand tools, you might be curious about cheaper alternatives to Snap-On. The good news is that various brands sell quality hand tools at relatively affordable prices. Remember, though, Snap-On tools are priced highly for a reason. Part of that reason is the brand name; however, it's also impossible to deny that Snap-On tools are of exceptional quality. Pair that quality with the company's attractive lifetime warranties, and you'll begin to understand why so many pros choose the expensive brand.
That said, buying the highest-quality, most-expensive item isn't always the right move, especially for beginners and casual hobbyists. A lot of other tool companies exist, and many of them provide quality products that can last for decades with the right care. As a former professional mechanic who owns a large number of tools built by Snap-On and various other companies, I'll break down some of the best affordable alternatives. So, from Craftsman to GearWrench and more, here are five cheaper alternatives to Snap-On hand tools.
Craftsman screwdrivers
Craftsman is a well-known and time-tested brand. Since the company's debut nearly a century ago, Craftsman has developed a reputation for selling quality tools with relatively affordable prices. For decades, the products were sold at Sears, and entire generations of pros and hobbyists depended on the Craftsman brand and its robust lifetime warranty. However, when Sears declared bankruptcy and closed most of its U.S. locations in 2018, many were left wondering about the fate of the iconic tool brand.
Fortunately, the Craftsman line still exists, and its products remain viable alternatives to those sold by higher-end manufacturers. Today, Craftsman is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. However, Sears maintains a limited license to sell Craftsman products, and now you can find the legendary tools at various other stores, including Sears, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and even Amazon.
Craftsman tools aren't quite as well-respected today as they were in decades past, thanks, in part, to Sears' decision to relocate the manufacturing process to China. That said, Craftsman products are still considered to be relatively high quality, especially for the price. Furthermore, most Craftsman hand tools come with a lifetime warranty, which the company will honor even in the case of decades-old devices.
In comparison to Snap-On, which sells a 10-piece combination screwdriver set for $234, Craftsman offers a 12-piece set of screwdrivers for $24.98. Both products are made from steel and feature brand-specific grips for comfort. The Craftsman set features black oxide tips for durability, and both sets include a handy mix of Phillips and slotted tools. While the Craftsman screwdrivers don't include a country of origin, the Snap-On screwdrivers are made in the United States. Both sets come with a lifetime warranty, but the Craftsmen kit could be a more affordable alternative for entry-level pros and hobbyists.
Kobalt ½-inch drive click-type torque wrench
Kobalt is another relatively well-known brand that produces an expansive selection of power tools and hand tools, including several solid mechanic's tool sets. Founded in 1998, Kobalt emerged as an attempt to compete with the products sold by Sears and Home Depot. The company is owned by Lowe's. It serves as the hardware store's in-house brand, and its products are built and assembled in various places around the world. Like Craftsman, Kobalt's products are mid-tier in terms of quality and cost, and most of the brand's hand tools come with a solid lifetime warranty.
Kobalt hand tools are built using quality, durable materials — so much so that many of the brand's products feel eerily similar to much more expensive items when holding them in your hand. In fact, many enthusiasts have pointed out similarities between Kobalt products and those produced by Blue-Point — one of Snap-On's budget tool lines. That makes sense when you learn that older Kobalt products (those built up until around 2003) were made by the same company that currently produces Snap-On's line of budget-oriented Blue-Point tools.
In terms of price comparison, you can pick up a Kobalt ½-inch drive click-type torque wrench at Lowe's for $94.98. Compared to Snap-On's analogous wrench, which costs a whopping $494, the Kobalt tool represents significant savings. Again, Snap-On's tools are priced highly for a reason. As a former pro who owns many of the company's products, I can't deny that Snap-On's tools are of impeccable quality. However, I also own Kobalt tools, and for the price, they're tough to beat, especially if you're not a pro or you're just getting started in an automotive career. Most torque wrenches come with some form of a limited warranty, which is not uncommon since they need periodic recalibration.
Icon ⅜-inch drive professional ratchet
If you're interested in tools at all, you've probably heard of Harbor Freight. The store is beloved by tradespeople, DIYers, and hobbyists of all interests thanks to its affordably-priced, relatively high-quality products and vast selection of in-house tool brands. While some of those brands provide extremely affordable, low-tier items, others are designed to be viable alternatives to expensive professional names.
One of those brands intended to give entry-level techs and DIYers an affordable substitute to expensive name brands is Icon. Harbor Freight's Icon tool series is centered around mechanics, and the products are designed to compete with costlier brands like Snap-On. Icon has been around since 2018, and some of the brand's best hand tools include things like torque wrenches and snap ring pliers.
When it comes to Icon versus Snap-On, there are some obvious differences. The most glaring difference is price — while you can pick up an Icon ⅜-inch drive professional ratchet for $37.99, the Snap-On equivalent comes in at nearly $150. The Icon ratchet features a 90-tooth head for a swing arc as low as four degrees and is built from chrome vanadium steel. The Snap-On ratchet features a 100-tooth head for swings of 3.6 degrees and is built with alloy steel and chrome plating.
As mentioned, Snap-On hand tools are built in the United States. Icon products, on the other hand, are manufactured overseas. In terms of quality, Icon tools are well-rated by users, and many enthusiasts consider them to be an extremely attractive alternative to Snap-On.
GearWrench 12-piece set of reversible ratcheting combination wrenches
When it comes to budget tool brands that straddle the line between professional-tier and casual-level, GearWrench is one of the best. Since its debut in the mid-1990s, GearWrench has been selling quality tools for mechanics at modest prices. The company's iconic ratcheting wrenches, in particular, have developed a reputation as must-have tools for technicians around the country, thanks to their exceptional quality, undeniable usefulness, and affordable price tag.
As a part of the Apex Tool Group, GearWrench is dedicated to working with professionals to understand their needs and develop products that provide real-world utility to tradespeople of various pursuits. In fact, the company claims that most of its tools are the result of direct customer input and feedback. GearWrench tools are built primarily in China and Taiwan, and the company's line of mechanic's hand tools is supported by a full lifetime warranty.
In terms of quality, GearWrench has a solid reputation in the world of mechanics and tinkerers, and the brand is considered to be one of the premier alternatives to expensive names like Snap-On and Matco Tools. Some of GearWrench's most popular items are its ratcheting wrenches. These devices allow us to use the box-end of a combination wrench without constantly lifting it off the fastener and repositioning. They're extremely handy in the world of auto repair, but they can be very pricey.
GearWrench sells a 12-piece set of reversible ratcheting combination wrenches for $134.99. Snap-On sells a similar set for $563.25. Both sets are built using alloy steel and provide a 15-degree offset. Snap-On's version has 80 teeth, while the GearWrench wrenches have 72 teeth. Both sets come with a storage tray and a lifetime warranty, but the GearWrench kit represents several hundred dollars of savings.
Klein Tools Lineman Pliers
Klein Tools has been around since 1857 when its founder, Mathias Klein, left his home country of Germany and moved to the U.S. to set up a hand tool company. In the years since, Klein has developed a solid reputation among both pros and hobbyists, first for its pliers and later for the rest of its wide selection of hand tools. Most Klein products are manufactured in the United States, and the company offers a limited warranty of varying lengths on each of its tools.
Regarding quality, Klein hand tools are extremely tough to beat. The company's pliers, in particular, are considered to be some of the best you can buy, and they're highly popular among professional tradespeople, like electricians and construction workers. The company doesn't just make quality pliers, though. In fact, some of the best Klein tools for mechanics include things like screwdrivers, multimeters, and personal work lights.
That said, Klein's most popular products are probably its pliers, specifically, its Lineman's Pliers. But despite their fame, you can pick up a set of Klein 8-Inch Lineman's Pliers for about $50. In comparison, Snap-On sells a similar set of lineman's pliers (which are called Heavy-Duty Combination Pliers on the Snap-On site) for $85.25. Both products are manufactured in the United States, and both are built using durable steel. The Snap-On pliers come with a lifetime warranty, while the Klein product comes with a limited warranty that covers the normal life of the tool.