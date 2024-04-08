5 Klein Tools No Home Mechanic Shop Should Be Without
No home mechanic shop is complete without a solid set of tools. Some tools, like a screwdriver, can be useful in almost any project. But sometimes, repairing, upgrading, or building something may require a specific tool you might not already own. For example, you may need to check a battery with a multimeter to determine if everything is working properly. Or you may need a portable light to see into the deep crevices of your engine bay.
Klein Tools is widely known for its tools for on-the-go professionals, but many of the items professionals own can also be useful in an amateur's workshop. These tools can be purchased from multiple retailers, such as Amazon and Home Depot. From The Home Depot's online store, you can order or schedule the item for pickup.
When constructing this list, SlashGear scoured hundreds of user reviews to find customer-approved tools that have proven worthy of a place in a home mechanic's workshop. At the end of this article is a more detailed explanation of why these tools were chosen.
11-in-1 Ratcheting Impact Multi-Bit Screwdriver with Universal Handle
Some screwdrivers out there can do more than others. At $29.97, the 11-in-1 Ratcheting Impact Multi-Bit Screwdriver from Klein is another versatile DIY tool from Klein Tools that can perform multiple functions. It has seven screwdriver bits and four nut drivers, including 1,2 Phillips, 1/4-inch Power Nut Drivers, and 1/2-inch Standard Nut Drivers. A couple of ways this tool can come in handy for home mechanics is by adjusting common fasteners on vehicles and various screws in and around the engine bay.
For efficient turning, this screwdriver features ratcheting. The ratcheting feature can be switched to fixed, forward, and reverse. This makes the tool even more flexible. Another bonus is that the components included can also work in impact drivers.
This 11-in-1 Ratcheting Impact Multi-Bit Screwdriver is the newest iteration of the product. Because it is still new, it does not have as many reviews as the other items on this list. But with 26 views, it sits at a 4.7 out of 5. One thing reviewers liked about the tool is that it cuts down on the time they used to walk back and forth to a toolbox, as it featured enough components for most uses. Customers also found the cushion grip made the screwdriver comfortable and easy to use.
600V Klein Digital Multimeter
Electrical work is often unavoidable when working on machines. One tool that can come in handy for such projects is the 600V Klein Digital Multimeter. With this tool, you can measure 600V AC/DC voltage, 10A DC, 2 MOhms resistance, and continuity. A popular use case for a multimeter is to measure car batteries. With its voltage accuracy range of +/-2 %, the readings will be accurate enough for most home mechanics.
But the device is not just for car batteries. The 600V Klein Digital Multimeter is manual ranging, giving experienced home mechanics more control. For example, you can test the power outlets in your garage to ensure your corded tools are getting enough power. The multimeter runs on two triple-A batteries and features a back-lit screen for readability in low-light environments. It's also durable and rated for 6.6-foot drops.
This device is listed as a Best Seller on The Home Depot website. 100% of customers recommend this product with a 4.7 out of 5 rating. Users note that it is surprisingly accurate for its price of $34.97. Customers also felt the device was easy to use on a range of electronic components.
Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag
Organizing your tools is an important, sometimes forgotten, part of maintaining a workspace. The Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag provides a way to organize your tools while also letting you keep them nearby wherever you go. This tool bag features 12 interior pockets for items that can all be locked up with a padlock fasted on the metal latches. On the exterior are seven pockets that allow you to grab your tools without opening the bag.
With its 8-inch wheels, Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool most likely won't have an issue rolling over your cords and small items on the floor at your workspace. When not in use, the bag's telescoping handle can be retracted to fit under tables and other objects. The bag has a hard top and a weight limit of up to 250 pounds, so you can stack components on top of it like a piece of Klein's MODbox Mobile Workstation.
The $259.99 tool bag has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on the Home Depot website, with almost 200 reviews. Customers said it is sturdy enough to stack items on top of and durable enough not to get damaged. They also note that it holds a large number of tools.
Rechargeable Personal Worklight
It always helps to be able to see what you are working on. The Klein Tools Rechargeable Personal Worklight can get light where you need it. It can hang, hook, stand, and magnetically grip metal surfaces to position itself in the right spot. For example, you can attach it magnetically near your engine bay when working to provide light. Because the head rotates 360 degrees and the kickstand rotates 270 degrees, it can be contorted to get an ideal angle.
The work light has two modes. In high-power mode, it produces 460 lumens and can last nine hours. At low, the light produces 175 lumens for up to 16 hours. A light gauge on the device tells you how much batter is left. But that's not all the battery is used for. You can also use the device to charge small devices like smartphones using USB-A. One of the reasons this tool fits in a mechanic shop is that it has a six-foot drop test rating and is IP54-rated.
This $39.97 Rechargeable Personal Worklight has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on The Home Depot, with close to 200 ratings. Customers love the light's versatility, raving that it can be placed almost anywhere. They also noted that it was brighter than expected on the highest settings, which many felt was a bonus.
Bluetooth Speaker with Magnet and Hook
This tool might not be for everyone, but there will probably be a fair number of people who would like to have something like this in their workshop. The Klein Tools Bluetooth Speaker with Magnet and Hook is a rechargeable portable speaker that connects to devices using Bluetooth 5.1 from up to 100 feet away. It can run for 20 hours and has a built-in microphone for calling. If you don't have a Bluetooth device, you can connect via the AUX port.
This speaker is designed for a workshop setting because it is durable, has an IP54 rating, and has drop resistance of up to 6.6 feet. It also has a hook and a magnet to attach to something. It can connect to four more devices to project sound throughout your garage if necessary.
You can pick up the Klein Tools Bluetooth Speaker with Magnet and Hook for $79.97 at The Home Depot. It has a 4.4-out-of-5-star rating, with 90% of customers recommending the product. Users were impressed with the sound on low and high volumes. They mentioned that the magnet is strong enough to hold the speaker up despite the device being small enough to fit in a bag for transport.
Why were these five tools chosen?
The tools chosen were picked because they can be used for a wide range of workshop projects. Versatile tools can give customers more value for their money because they won't be spending a chunk of change on an item they only use once before shelfing it. These tools are also durable enough to survive in a workshop environment where items can get dropped and thrown around.
When looking at the user reviews, we chose items that users specifically mentioned were useful for mechanic projects. Each tool has overwhelmingly positive customer reviews, with some even having a 100% recommend rate. Looking at the reviews, we ensured most customers were satisfied with the respective tool's build quality, durability, functionality, and versatility.