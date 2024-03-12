5 Klein Tools That Will Come In Handy For On-The-Go Jobs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a job that takes you from place to place, you'll want to have a selection of tools on hand that can fit many situations. That means tools that carry quite a bit of versatility with them because you never know what type of issues might arise that require a certain tool. If you're looking for something that fits this bill, Ryobi is a good option, and so is Milwaukee, but don't count out Klein Tools. You're able to find the Klein Tools brand in a variety of places such as Ace Hardware, Lowes, or Amazon for online shoppers. Therefore, you shouldn't have any issues tracking down something that catches your eye, so don't get discouraged if you don't have a physical store carrying the brand near you.
Everything here is something that'll come through in a pinch, and is something worth keeping in your work truck. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these Klein tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Klein Tools 44130 Utility Knife
A utility knife is always a handy tool to have on hand because it can tackle a wide assortment of tasks. Cutting open boxes, slashing zip ties, and trimming twine are just some of the many ways the Klein Tools utility knife is useful. You can pick this up from Amazon for $23.99, and going off user reviews that's quite the bargain. With more than 3,000 reviews, this Klein knife has a 4.6/5 from Amazon shoppers.
This knife comes with three different blades including a box cutter for different scenarios. When not in use, the blades will retract back into the knife so there's no damage to cutting yourself if you put it away properly. You can keep this in a toolbox for when you're on the go or you can opt to have it clip onto your belt so you always have it on you. No matter the case, this is bound to be a tool that you'll get a lot of use out of.
Klein Tools H80816 Straight-Claw 16-Ounce Hammer
A sturdy hammer is something that strengthens any tool collection, so picking up the Klein Tools straight-claw hammer isn't a bad idea. If you're on the go, you never know when you might need a hammer, so having one in your car could end up being a lifesaver. It can even come in handy while camping to drive tent stakes into the ground. Hammers are also small enough that you can keep one in your vehicle loose if you choose to.
With over 100 reviews for this hammer, it holds a 4.9/5 rating on Amazon. It's compact, lightweight, and has a hang hole in the handle for you to hang it up in your garage while you're not on the move. It does come with a $34.96 price tag, but you're getting a very reliable hammer with the purchase that should last you for years to come. You're not going to find a whole lot this hammer can't handle, especially when it comes to DIY projects.
Klein Tools 32500HD Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Screwdrivers that can wear many hats don't tend to have the best quality, but it's almost impossible to beat the sheer amount of flexibility one can provide. Klein Tools offers a multi-bit screwdriver that comes with 11 different bits — a mixing of Phillips, Slotted, Square, and Torx Tips — that will allow you to tackle any problem you come across. It's a very handy tool to have around, and you can pick one up from Amazon for $21.97. At that price, it's tough to beat what it has to offer.
If you're on the fence about this tool, and it's fair to have concerns, you can rest easy knowing it has glowing reviews from buyers. The Klein Tools multi-bit screwdriver has a 4.7/5 score on Amazon based on over 600 reviews. For the price, it's hard to ask for much more but some reviewers note it would be nice if the bits were magnetic, but they are not.
Klein Tools 56040 LED Rechargeable Flashlight
If you're not willing to use your phone as a flashlight all the time, getting yourself a dedicated one will be important for future work jobs. The Klein Tools LED flashlight is a fine choice, and you can pick it up from Amazon for $56.80. While that might seem steep for a flashlight, this one has some tricks up its sleeve. It has a magnetic bottom that allows it to stick to surfaces and give you visibility into areas you would otherwise think were impossible. The rechargeable battery can work up to six hours on the high setting while the low setting can double it to 12 hours. This gives you more than enough time to finish a job before having to give the battery another charge.
The flashlight has over 700 reviews on Amazon where it has a 4.7/5 rating. There is one big downside to point out and it's that this flashlight utilizes a micro USB charging port. This means the now-standard USB-C won't work and you'll need to find an older cord. You might have one of these still lying around, but you'll need to track one down if you don't.
Klein Tools 9225 Tape Measure
Having precise measurements is important for many jobs, and that's why having a tape measure nearby is something you should value. You can get a tape measure from many different brands, and if you're going with Klein Tools then you can grab one from Amazon for $37.02. There are cheaper tape measures out there, but this one has some bonuses that help set it apart from its competition. It has a 13-foot reach without needing another person to hold it up — perhaps the biggest benefit — and the tape is marked front and back. The hook has a magnet that allows it to connect to several surfaces with ease, so this is a very handy tape measure to have for jobs.
Despite the higher-than-usual price tag, the Klein Tools tape measure has a 4.6/5 rating with more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon. There don't appear to be any glaring downsides to point out, so you'll just have to decide whether spending this much on a tape measure is worth it to you. As it stands, this will be one that can last for years to come, so the product will eventually pay for itself if you get a lot of use from it.
Why were these five tools picked?
Each Klein Tools product on this list is small enough to fit into a tool box that sits in your vehicle, and that helps make them more viable for jobs that take you on the go. While some of the tools on the list are pricier than other comparable items, you're getting highly-scored products that will be durable enough to tackle many different jobs.
Klein Tools is a brand you can find at many stores, and all of the products here can be bought directly from Amazon, but you can head into a physical location like Lowes if you want to get your hands on something before you end up buying it. The Klein Tools brand has far more tools than this list offers, and you can find many more versatile tools for on-the-go jobs if you keep on searching, but this will be a good start to your collection. You'll even find many of them are good for casual DIY jobs around your home too.