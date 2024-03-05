All About The Klein Tools MODbox Mobile Workstation
In a steadily shrinking world, even those who work with their hands are never in the same place for too long. Contractors are always on the move from job to job, leaving little time in-between to run back and forth from a workshop. That's why mobile storage and work solutions are all the rage these days, as they allow workers to conveniently store, organize, and transport their tools from point A to point B.
If you're in the market for such a work solution, you may want to schedule a visit to your local reseller of Klein Tools. This pedigree hardware brand has its own line of mobile storage products, all collected under the banner of the MODbox Mobile Workstation. With this system, you can create a one-stop mobile shop for tools of all shapes and sizes, as well as easily cart the whole caboodle around with you on your jobs.
How does the MODbox system work?
The MODbox system utilizes two major components to create your ideal work storage stack. The first part of the equation is the interlocking components. Every container and bag in the MODbox line features grooves on the tops and bottoms, allowing them to hook together like giant LEGO bricks. These grooves are all controlled by a latch at the bottom of each container, which you can easily flip open with one hand if you want to disassemble and reassemble the stack.
The other part of the equation is the side rails. The container boxes in the MODbox line feature built-in side rails, which can accommodate specially designed hooks and mounts. This is handy for broadening your stack even further outside of the containers themselves, as well as creating convenient storage spots for tools that you use frequently and don't need to store fully every time. There's no reason to open the whole stack to store your must-have Ace Hardware tools when you can just slide one into a holster on the side.
MODbox line features
The highlights of the MODbox line are the rolling toolbox, the standalone tool and component boxes, and the bags. The rolling storage container is the bedrock of the MODbox line, carrying an entire stack on its sturdy 10-inch rubber wheels. You can move the box around via its telescoping handle, though if you're storing it somewhere with low clearance like a car trunk, you can also remove the handle entirely to give it some breathing room.
The storage boxes, including the small and medium toolboxes and five kinds of small component boxes, can be snapped onto an existing stack in any order, allowing you to create your ideal combo. Each of these containers also features designated anchor points that you can thread a cable lock through for security purposes. The medium toolbox also has a molded-in divider slot that you can use to store a wire dispenser spool.
If you're looking to put your back into things, the MODbox line also includes a tool bag, tool tote, and electrician's backpack for flexible carrying. If you get tired of hauling them, though, all three of these bags have the MODbox grooves, allowing you to snap them onto the top of an existing stack.
MODbox accessories
In addition to the main containers in the MODbox line, there are a variety of accessories you can use to add a little pizazz to your stack. One of the main attracting factors is the rail accessories, which you can clip to the storage containers' side rails for extra flexible storage. These include a case adapter for small component cases, tool and parts shelves, a magnetic strip, and even a cup holder. There are also fabric pouches that, while primarily intended to be clipped onto a utility belt, can also be attached to the rails for some modular storage.
You can even slot a 17-quart cooler into your stack to keep your lunch, snacks, and drinks cool on the job for up to 30 hours. This cooler can also support up to 300 pounds of external weight, so it doubles as a handy portable stool for when you need to take a load off.