5 Must-Have Ace Hardware Tools For Every Home Garage
A person's garage can be more than just a place to store a vehicle when not in use. Some turn it into a mancave or simply use it as a giant storage unit. But some dare to dream and end up transforming the space into a workshop where they can house and organize their hardware collection. But before this happens, it's probably wise to consider which pieces of equipment are probably a good idea to have on the roster.
Anyone from professional craftspersons to ambitious do-it-yourself devotees knows the foundation of any well-equipped carport begins with an understanding of the essential tools required for various home projects and repairs. It's crucial to recognize that the right set of gear not only enhances the efficiency of work but also ensures safety and precision in every task undertaken. Fortunately, the outlet where customers can find excellent options to meet these needs is none other than Ace Hardware.
There are a few things consumers should be on the lookout for when stocking up on the essentials at the renowned hardware and home improvement retailer. Selecting tools that offer versatility, longevity, and a level of performance that can turn an arduous ordeal into a manageable one can make life easier, especially when dealing with anything from simple fixes to complex renovations.
The choices made should be guided by both the needs of the household and the capabilities of the user, ensuring that each addition provides value and functionality to the workspace. Of the many items available, here are five of Ace Hardware's finest that deserve a place in every tool-centric garage.
Craftsman 26.5-inch 5-Drawer Steel Ball-Bearing Tool Center
When getting a garage stocked up on all the best tools, it may be wise to have a place within the workshop to keep all of this new gear organized. The best bet for Ace Hardware consumers when it comes to convenient and capable storage has got to be the Craftsman 26.5-inch 5-Drawer Steel Ball-Bearing Tool Center. Coming in at 45.5 inches tall and 14 inches deep, this tool center provides the perfect place to house a wide range of equipment. Its five drawers allow for the systematic arrangement of tools, ensuring they are not only easily accessible but also well protected. A bulk storage area presents an additional advantage, accommodating larger items too big to fit in the drawers.
The Craftsman tool center has full-extension, soft-close drawer slides engineered to support up to 30 pounds of products, ensuring a smooth and reliable operation even when heavily loaded. The mobility and stability of this unit are enhanced by its lock and swivel casters, which are capable of bearing a 300-pound load, making it easy to move around the garage. For an added layer of security, the internal keyed locking system provides an extra safeguard for valuable tools.
Another thoughtful and advantageous inclusion is the non-slip open weave top mat protecting the surface of the rolling cabinet from potential damage. Overall, the Craftsman 26.5-inch 5-Drawer Tool Center proves its candidacy for garage inclusion thanks to its rating of 4.5 and the coveted status of becoming a top seller at Ace Hardware.
Craftsman 12 Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum 10.5 amps 120 V 6 HP
When walking through the aisles of Ace Hardware, consumers will soon realize that the Craftsman 12 Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum, with its 10.5 amps and 120 V 6 HP motor, stands out as an essential tool for every home garage, recognized for its compact yet high-performance design. The vacuum is proven to be proficient at handling medium to large cleanups, making it an indispensable asset not only in residential settings but also on various job sites.
Its impressive cleaning abilities cater to both homeowners and professionals, effortlessly handling a variety of cleaning tasks despite its consolidated form. Whether it's dust from a woodworking project, spilled liquids, or general garage debris, this vacuum is designed to manage it all, ensuring a clean and safe working environment.
What sets this Craftsman model apart from the competition is an array of stellar attributes designed for maximum utility and convenience. It comes fully equipped with a robust two-and-a-half-inch diameter hose, a significant attribute that facilitates larger pickups. The hose features the innovative Dual-Flex technology, which adds remarkable flexibility at each end, enhancing maneuverability and reach. The vacuum also boasts an efficient onboard storage system for the hose, accessories, and power cord, greatly reducing clutter and maximizing available space.
The inclusion of the Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System is a big difference maker, allowing for quick and effortless filter changes, suitable for both wet and dry conditions. Furthermore, its extra-large drain ensures rapid emptying of liquids, adding to its practicality. This must-have model not only impresses with a high 4.7 rating and its status as a top seller but also wins accolades from users for its exceptional suction power, ease of use, and exemplary service experienced during purchase at Ace Hardware locations.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2724-21HD 120 mph 450 CFM 18 V Battery Handheld Blower Kit
When in search of indispensable tools for home garage enthusiasts, a leaf blower might be a wise addition. What sets the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2724-21HD Handheld Blower Kit – it comes with its very own battery and charger — apart from others in its class is its exceptional power and efficiency. The blower is fully capable of clearing debris from a distance of up to 15 feet, achieving full throttle in less than a second.
This model is not only quick but also significantly lighter than many of its competitors, weighing up to four pounds less. Such features make it an ideal choice for extensive and frequent use, where ease of handling and quick response are paramount. Moreover, the device's ability to reach high speeds swiftly translates into less time spent on clearing tasks, increasing overall productivity.
The blower's high performance isn't the only thing worth bragging about because its advanced technological components are a real game-changer. The Powerstate Brushless Motor and the Redlithium High Output XC8.0 Battery collectively deliver a powerful output of 450 CFM and 120 mph, ensuring effective and efficient clearing of leaves, debris, and even snow. It also includes the Redlink Plus intelligence system that optimizes performance while providing overload protection.
The M18 Fuel Blower has a variable speed trigger and high/low-speed settings, allowing users to tailor the power to specific tasks. With all this in mind, it really isn't that surprising to find out the Milwaukee product boasts an impressive 4.8 rating from over 3,500 reviews, with a remarkable 97% recommendation rate, concluding that this blower is a versatile addition to any garage-based toolkit known for its reliability and user satisfaction.
Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder Type I
Reaching the pique of essential garage tool collecting cannot be complete without a means to rise to any challenge, even if that job requires elevation. That's why Ace Hardware shoppers should not sleep on the Werner 8-Foot H Fiberglass Step Ladder Type I. While it may seem like any old ladder, this model has a few highlights, like its innovative Holster Top and lock-in system.
This customizable design was crafted to hold tools that also include a robust paint can hanger on the back, increasing productivity by keeping necessary items within arm's reach and reducing the need to go up and down constantly. And that isn't all because, as far as strength and durability are concerned, the ladder can handle up to 250 pounds, making it very accommodating for a wide range of users and tasks, from quick fixes to substantially more demanding projects.
In terms of safety and practicality, the Werner ladder goes out of its way to not disappoint. It features edge bracing, enhancing its resilient capabilities and protecting it from potential damage, which is vital given the chances it could get used very often. Another notable preventative measure that will spare people some pain is the pinch-proof external spreaders, and the slip-resistant Traction-Tred helps thwart accidents.
The ladder's non-conductive fiberglass rails are also what some would consider a crucial feature because they assist in ensuring the user's well-being regarding anything involving electricity. The ladder's outstanding design and functionality have earned it an impressive user rating of 4.9 from Ace Hardware customers, and the fact that 93% of users would recommend it to others solidifies its place as a must-have for any garage.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit
Everybody needs to have the right cordless drill in their hardware arsenal, so if people are going to pick one up at Ace Hardware, they might as well go big or go home. Enter the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit, a quintessential addition to any home garage. The Milwaukee combo kit includes the M18 Fuel half-inch Drill Driver and the M18 Fuel quarter-inch Hex Impact Driver. But that isn't all because it also comes with two M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Batteries, an M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger, and a carrying case for portability and storage.
When customers buy the M18 Fuel half-inch Drill Driver, they are dealing with the industry's most capable and compact drill. Not only is it the smallest in its class, measuring just 6.9 inches in length, but its Powerstate Brushless Motor provides enough force to get through even the toughest materials, making work faster and easier. The M18 Fuel quarter-inch Hex Impact Driver complements this by offering the fastest driving speed among its peers without compromising power or control.
But it isn't just about performance that makes the items in this entry such a worthwhile selection. Between the AutoStop Control Mode, which prevents over-rotation in bind-up situations and has the industry's best reaction time, and the ultimate trigger control, maintaining precision and safety and preventing material damage is no longer a major issue. With a near-perfect 4.9 rating out of over 660 reviews and a 97% recommendation rate, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit should be a no-brainer when weighing various cordless drill options at Ace Hardware.
How were these tool selections made?
When selecting the must-have tools for a home garage, the carefully calculated process involved adhering to a specific set of criteria to ensure that each tool offers the highest level of satisfaction and utility to the consumer. Availability played a crucial role in the selection process, as each tool has been verified to be readily available for purchase at Ace Hardware, either in one of its many locations across the nation or from its easy-to-use website.
The second and equally important requirement in the selection process is the tool's performance, which was determined by consumer feedback and reviews. Each tool chosen has garnered high ratings, reflecting an abundance of happy customers regarding each product's performance, durability, and overall quality. Another factor that helped many of these options make the cut was that they come highly recommended by people who have actually used them. Achieving a top-seller status at Ace Hardware not only had an impact on their inclusion but also further cemented their reputation as valuable additions to any home garage tool collection.