These Makita Storage Solutions Will Help Keep Your Workspace Manageable
A personal workspace is kind of like a living thing; it's always growing in size and scope. You delegate more parts of a room to various projects, set up shelves and bins to store all of your tools, and before you know it, your workspace is covered wall-to-wall in piles of tools, scattered components, and half-realized ideas. While a bit of organized chaos is to be expected when working with your hands, some handy storage solutions would go a long way toward ensuring the "organized" part of organized chaos stays firmly in place.
If you're in the market for a new way to keep your workspace from turning into a proverbial landfill, then you might want to visit the Makita brand section of your local hardware store. Makita offers its own take on storage that's both modular and convenient: the Makpac line. With the help of Makpac products, you can keep all of your tools, parts, and other assorted what-have-yous in a single spot, ready for quick and easy access and sorting.
How does Makpac work?
The secret to the Makpac line is its interlocking clips. Every Makpac product has a set of sturdy, reinforced clips, either in a pair on the left and right or a quartet on the front and back. Additionally, every Makpac product has a corresponding set of grooves on the bottom. To create a stack, just place one Makpac bin or case on top of another and flip up the clips to secure them together.
Since the clips can be easily unbuckled (but not so easily that you have to worry about the whole thing falling apart), you can set and reset your storage bin stack to your preferences. For example, you can place a larger storage case at the bottom of the stack for a sturdy base, then stack an open toolbox and an organizer on top that you can reach right into or flip open the top, respectively. However you want to set it up, you can make it happen.
What's included in the Makpac line?
While the Makpac line includes a variety of storage solutions, you can generally break the main products up into three categories: tool boxes & organizers, cases, and drawer cases. The toolboxes and organizers are the simplest Makpac products. These are open-top toolboxes that you can reach into to grab a tool or component, as well as smaller organizer boxes with closing lids and organizational inserts. These go great at the top of a Makpac stack.
The cases are tough guys of the Makpac line, packing reinforced walls and lids to ensure that the elements can't get anywhere near whatever you've stored within. The cases come in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, so no matter what you're keeping safe, you can make room for it.
The drawer cases are good for crafters who work with many miscellaneous parts, blueprints, and anything else you'd want to keep in dedicated drawers. The drawer cases offer sets of retractable drawers ranging from four to 12, each one using a pressure-locking mechanism that keeps them firmly closed while in transport.
Makpac accessories
In addition to the headlining toolboxes and organizers of the Makpac line, there are also a handful of accessories you can add to your stack to give it even more modularity. For instance, if you want to bring your stack around with you in the workspace or at the jobsite, you can add a hand truck or case cart to the bottom, putting the whole stack on wheels for easy transportation.
Speaking of the jobsite, if you're looking to keep your lunch cool while on the job, you can also add a Makpac insulated cooler box to the top of the stack, which can store up to a dozen 10-oz drink cans at once. Within the stack itself, you can use piecemeal insert trays to add more organizational compartments to your individual toolboxes and cases, as well as foam inserts for a little extra stability. If you own a Makita XGT vacuum, you can even use the Makpac vacuum adapter to incorporate the vacuum into your stack.
Makpac products and accessories are available on Amazon, while some tool cases are also available at Home Depot.