5 Klein Tools You'll Want For Your Next DIY Home Project
Performing a DIY project can be an exciting but daunting prospect. Few experiences are quite as rewarding as completing a task around the home on your own. At the same time, if you're newer to this realm, it can be difficult trying to figure out how to go about a DIY project all on your own, let alone knowing what tools to acquire.
It's a fair sentiment. Coming equipped with the right tools for the job can make all the difference between a gratifying experience and a tedious, mind-numbing one. Whether you've never touched a wrench in your life or consider yourself a seasoned pro, it's worth seeing what you have and don't have in your toolbox and assessing whether it's time to revamp. If the time is right to introduce some new tools into your life, one brand worth getting your hands on is Klein Tools.
Started in 1857, Klein Tools has long been a trusted name in providing some of the most versatile and best quality tools on the market, with its wide variety of pliers, screwdrivers, cutting tools, and scissors being a favorite of DIYers everywhere. No matter you're experience level, there's more than likely an item from Klein's catalog that will suit your needs and then some.
Apprentice Tool Kit, 6-Piece
The kind of tools you'll need will depend on the complexity of the job you're performing around the house. But no matter the task, a set of basic tools will always come in handy. As can be imagined, Klein Tools carries a wide array of helpful sets and kits, with one of its most enduring being the six-piece apprentice line.
You'll be hard-pressed to not find use out of at least some of this tool set's solid selection. Including such items as Lineman's and long nose pliers, wire strippers, screwdrivers, and wire cutters, this simple yet efficient set is sure to have something you're looking for. No matter what you find most helpful from this kit, you can rest assured that each one is made with the same high-quality and durable design that has become expected from Klein Tools' lineup. Customers across the board have bestowed high marks on this set, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on The Home Depot's website and a perfect 5 out of 5 rating on Klein Tools.
Those looking to step up their game can also look into Klein Tools' 12 and 28-piece tool kits that include additional items such as tape measures, backpacks, utility knives, and more.
Pro Folding Hex Key Set, 11-Key, SAE Sizes
As versatile as a good screwdriver can be, they sadly can't do everything. If you've ever been up against a screw with a circular or hexagonal-shaped hole, your driver likely won't be of much use. In these instances, a good Allen wrench or hex key can quickly become your best friend while performing tasks. Thankfully, Klein Tools has you covered with a hex key set that takes the guesswork out of finding the right tool.
The Pro Folding Hex Key Set includes 11 of the most common hex key sizes ranging from a 1/2-inch to a 3/32-inch tool. No matter the size, they make for powerful tools with alloy-steel-infused blades that open up to 270 degrees and deliver maximum torque. The nylon grip is designed with comfort in mind, making this set easy to handle for long periods. And when you're done using it, the key set's compact design and easy folding capabilities make this one easy to store away.
Classic Klaw Pump Pliers, 10-Inch
A set of small pliers can certainly come in handy, but more heavy-duty situations call for heavy-duty solutions. Whether you're tackling a plumbing problem or need to rotate a stubborn nut or bolt, a quality pump plier can make all the difference in how your job turns out. In this regard, Klein Tools' Classic Klaw Pump Plier makes for a stellar choice.
At a solid 10 inches, this set contains enough bulk to grip and handle most issues while also being small enough to work in tight places. Its teeth are designed for maximum grip and extended durability so you can get the most out of the tool while remaining comfortable to handle for long periods with its extended non-slip handles. It currently holds a hearty 4.7 out of 5 star rating average on Amazon. Buyers have praised its exceptional grip capabilities, ease of transport, and durability, although a few have complained that the yellow handles have a tendency to slip off.
12 Pocket Tool Tote with Shoulder Strap
If you're gearing up for a sizable set of DIY projects, it may become easy to get overwhelmed with the number of tools in your arsenal. Keeping things organized will ensure that your tasks go by as easily and efficiently as possible. Perfectly solving this problem is Klein Tools' 12 Pocket Tool Tote.
Made of water-resistant dense polyester, this bag is built for heavy-duty work, whether being used for professional jobs or work around the house. The tote itself comes with a wide array of interior and exterior pockets of different sizes for any and all tools, as well as a special compartment made to fit your smartphone. Transporting it all is especially easy thanks to the tote's durable and adjustable strap making it a cinch to carry on your shoulder. The nearly 50 reviews on Klein Tools' website have been overwhelmingly positive, with a perfect 5-star rating average from customers who can't praise the tote's longevity enough. One such user wrote, "I have had this tote for 10 years! The shoulder strap is made out of durable seat belt material. So, far I don't have any signs of wear, torn stitches, [etc.]"
Electrician's Straight-Claw Hammer
There are several factors to consider when looking for an ideal hammer. A sturdy head weight, solid length, and comfortable grip will ensure that your job gets done efficiently and effectively. Among Klein Tools' selection is a hammer that has just about everything a DIYer could ask for and then some.
When it comes to hammers, there's no shortage of options from framing and claws to tacks and pins. The name of the game with an electrician's hammer is safety. As its name implies, these hammers are used by electricians to perform potentially dangerous tasks, such as securing electrical boxes and laying cables. Even if your task isn't as arduous, investing in a quality electrician's hammer will ensure your task goes by with ease. The shaft of Klein's hammer is created from fiberglass, giving it added protection and durability. Its neck is long yet narrow for extra maneuverability and getting into tight corners while still possessing a powerful impact.
What made these Klein Tools stand out?
With a seemingly endless list of tools to choose from under the Klein Tools banner, nailing it down (no pun intended) to only five items was certainly a tricky task. While every job requirement varies, this selection represents a solid checklist of products that no DIYer should be without.
Of course, quality was first and foremost when it came to our choices. All the tools on this list have received high marks from everyday users, with ratings ranging from a 4.7 to 5-star average across various sites. Additionally, they have been recognized and highly recommended by such reputable sources such as Tradify, Storables, and Pixelfy. Given that Klein Tools largely serves industry professionals, their prices can get quite high. However, we did our best to ensure that the items we chose were all reasonable for the average consumer as well, with nothing on this list exceeding $100 in cost. Overall, each of these tools makes for a worthwhile investment.