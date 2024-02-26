Tack Hammer Vs. Pin Hammer: How To Pick The Right Tool For The Job

Hammers are as simple in design as they are essential to your home garage or tool kit. And yet despite basically being just some metal on the end of a wooden or metal stick, they come in a shockingly large variety of shapes, sizes, and specializations.

That's why we have ball peen hammers, claw hammers, sledgehammers, and so on. Each one has its own kinds of tasks it excels at — though outside of a few exceptions you can pretty much expect to use any one of them to knock some manner of spikey thing into some other manner of surface.

The same goes for pin hammers and tack hammers. As you might expect, they're primarily built to tackle their respective namesakes — though there's a bit more nuance to their intended purpose than simply "tack hammers for tacks" and "pin hammers for pins." (Except other hammers. Never smack two hammers of any kind together.)