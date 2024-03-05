How To Use An Allen Wrench The Right Way

We've all been there. You finally muster up the energy to fix something. You have your screwdriver with you, only to find a hexagonal socket waiting for you on the screw that needs tightening.

Also known as hex keys, Allen wrenches are vital to any handyman's toolkit. They are formed from hexagonal-shaped steel rods bent 90 degrees at one end to give them their iconic L shape. It's a simple yet versatile tool that comes in various sizes and can use either end to perfectly tighten or loosen any hexagonal screws. They're often found in larger toolkits, and especially sets intended to keep your workspace organized, but if you don't have them, you can purchase the wrenches individually, in their own kit, or even as an accessory to more powerful options.

Allen wrenches are most commonly used for assembling furniture. If you've purchased any larger items for your home, chances are the manufacturers included one or two of these handy tools, ensuring you had all you needed to put the item together. Other uses include bicycle repairs and maintenance, picking locks, and it's even an essential tool for building a mini engine kit.