How To Use An Allen Wrench The Right Way
We've all been there. You finally muster up the energy to fix something. You have your screwdriver with you, only to find a hexagonal socket waiting for you on the screw that needs tightening.
Also known as hex keys, Allen wrenches are vital to any handyman's toolkit. They are formed from hexagonal-shaped steel rods bent 90 degrees at one end to give them their iconic L shape. It's a simple yet versatile tool that comes in various sizes and can use either end to perfectly tighten or loosen any hexagonal screws. They're often found in larger toolkits, and especially sets intended to keep your workspace organized, but if you don't have them, you can purchase the wrenches individually, in their own kit, or even as an accessory to more powerful options.
Allen wrenches are most commonly used for assembling furniture. If you've purchased any larger items for your home, chances are the manufacturers included one or two of these handy tools, ensuring you had all you needed to put the item together. Other uses include bicycle repairs and maintenance, picking locks, and it's even an essential tool for building a mini engine kit.
Getting the most from this tool
Although Allen wrenches are as straightforward as a tool can get, their versatility could confuse any novice craftsman. For one, both ends have the same functionality, but knowing which end to use for a given scenario is essential.
Here's how to correctly use an Allen wrench:
- Pick the right size Allen wrench for the job. Most sets come with multiple wrenches that are each a different size. Depending on the job, you may need a small or big one.
- Stick the short end into the screw. Sometimes, particularly with hard-to-reach screws, you can use the long end of an Allen wrench. However, in most cases, you'll want the short end inside the screw.
- Make sure the Allen wrench is inserted all the way into the head of the screw. It should sit at a nice 90-degree angle, ensuring you don't strip the screw.
- Use the long end to rotate the Allen wrench, screwing or unscrewing the bolt.
Holding the long end of an Allen wrench gives you extra torque, making even the tightest of screws a simple task. If, for some reason, you can't get the screw out, put some rubbing alcohol on the head, removing any built-up dirt and giving your wrench a better grip. Remember, Allen wrenches are only for hexagonal-shaped screws, so don't use them on other kinds.