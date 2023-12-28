These Harbor Freight Tool Sets Are Just What You Need To Keep Your Workspace Organized
Harbor Freight is an excellent place to add to your tool collection or to start from scratch. The retailer carries a variety of different brands, and if you're looking to get organized, a tool set might be your best option. Tool sets come with a huge assortment of hand tools, and you're usually getting some sort of case with the purchase that makes it easy to keep track of things. It's tough working in a messy workshop, so having a way to stay organized is important. Harbor Freight offers a big selection of tool sets from a few different brands, so you shouldn't have trouble finding a good one. A nice thing about Harbor Freight is the fact it's relatively cheap compared to other stores — especially if you're signed up for the Inside Track Club membership.
Each tool set on this list has received high user scores for buyers, so you know it's something that people have been happy with after purchasing. That's important because nobody wants to spend a few hundred dollars on something only to be disappointed. A more in-depth explanation of why these sets were chosen can be found at the end of this list.
Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case, 130 Piece
If you have a home workplace, the Pittsburgh 130-piece toolset is a perfect choice that's affordable and reliable. You can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $39.99, and it's well-rounded enough to please anybody who needs tools. With the purchase, you're getting a hammer, screwdrivers, wrenches, a socket set, and a case to keep everything safe and secure. There are no power tools included with the purchase, a trend you'll see continue with each set on this list. The Pittsburgh set comes with a bunch of anchors that can be used for hanging things on the wall, and you'll be glad you have extras lying around when the time comes.
With all of this being offered, it should come as no surprise to see this set backed up by very positive user scores. With over 8,300 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, this set has a 4.5/5 rating. It's a very good choice for people getting started with their collection as many bases are covered here for under $50.
Warrior Drill/Driver Bit Set, 114 Piece
Tackling a project that requires a drill or driver can be frustrating if you don't have the necessary bits to get the job started. That's nothing to worry about if you get your hands on the Warrior 114-piece bit set. This comes with drill bits that'll work for wood, metal, and plastic — making it perfect for a DIY job. The best part of it all is the case it comes in, so there's no need to worry about having to dig around in the bottom of a toolbox or bag to find bits if you pick this up. You can grab the set from Harbor Freight for $19.99. The set comes with a ratcheting screwdriver as well if you need a versatile hand tool.
The set boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Harbor Freight's website with many reviewers mentioning the low price as a key selling point. There aren't many real downsides to the set, and it's perfect if you need a starter set of bits that will be easy to keep track of.
Pittsburgh Tool Kit, 60 Pc.
Having a reliable set of hand tools is important, and you'll have run into many situations around the house where you'll wish you had a screwdriver or hammer handy. Pittsburgh offers a 60-piece tool set that comes with a set of tools along with hex keys, drivers, and screwdriver bits that'll let you tackle a wide variety of DIY jobs. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $22.99 where it has a 4.7/5 rating. Like every set on this list, this also comes in a case that will make it easy to organize your tools and carry them around.
The difference between this set and many of the others from the list is the fact that it comes with more tools, but the tradeoff is fewer bits. If you need a set of tools, this is a set worth grabbing but if you want a wide variety of drill bits there are better options available. For the price, it's going to be hard to beat the value being offered here.
Pittsburgh Mechanics Tool Set, 225 Piece
Having a basic tool set around for DIY work is nice, but if you're tackling bigger jobs you'll want something a bit more specific. Pittsburgh offers a set that's for home mechanics, and you'll get a lot of vehicle-specific tools with the 225-piece set. To clarify, these are tools that can be used for more than just cars, but you'll appreciate the wrenches, pliers, and 115 sockets for mechanic work. This all comes packed into a sturdy case, but the tradeoff for that is costing $139.99 from Harbor Freight.
While this set might be the most expensive of the list, it is backed up by strong user reviews — 4.8/5 on Harbor Freight's website. The kit contains the essentials for any home mechanic set, and you'll be able to tackle most jobs even without having access to power tools. The kit can also be stored in your trunk in case you run into roadside issues and need to change a tire, for example.
Pittsburgh Tool Set with 4-Drawer Chest, 105 Piece
If you're on the hunt for a wide assortment of tools that come in a toolbox instead of a carrying case, then you're in luck. The Pittsburgh 105-piece tool set comes with a four-drawer chest that will make organization a breeze. A lot is being offered here ranging from pliers and screwdrivers to wrenches and sockets. Pittsburgh advertises it as an automotive starter tool set, but you'll get a lot of mileage out of the tools offered here for DIY work around the house too. The set will set you back $54.99 from Harbor Freight.
User reviews for the set are very solid at 4.4/5 with over 1,400 reviews. Whether you're grabbing this for a starter set or a way to build out your collection further, there aren't a lot of things to be concerned about here. It's easy to carry around and transport thanks to the handle on top, and you should never have to worry about misplacing anything as long as you put your tools back when you're done using them.
Why were these tool sets chosen?
Each tool set here is readily available at Harbor Freight, and each of them comes in an easy-to-carry and store case that makes organization a breeze. Pittsburgh and Warrior are two of the most popular brands for tool sets at Harbor Freight, and it's tough to go wrong with either of them.
Both brands are backed by high user scores, so there should be concerns about quality. Everything on the list is available either in-store or online, so you still have a way to pick up the sets without having to drive to Harbor Freight.