5 Of The Best Kobalt Mechanic's Tool Sets You Can Buy At Lowe's
If you do a lot of shopping at Lowe's, you might be inclined to use tools made by Kobalt. It's the house brand for Lowe's in North America, which is the parent company of Kobalt. Because of this, you'll likely find most Kobalt tools available when perusing the aisles of your local Lowe's, as well as online.
Kobalt offers a variety of essential tools and hardware accessories, including hand tools, power tools, and tool storage products. They also make mechanic's tools, which are conveniently bundled into many different sets of various sizes. While professional mechanics will likely need more advanced gear, they could also supplement their collection with various mechanic's tools made by Kobalt. And if you're looking to do some DIY repairs in your garage to save some money (or because you like to get your hands dirty), the tools offered by Kobalt can come in handy. Depending on your existing tool collection and the types of vehicles you're working on, you may need smaller or larger kits. Here are some of the best mechanic's tool sets you can buy at Lowe's.
100-piece standard (SAE) and metric mechanic's tool set
If you're building a mechanic's tool collection for your garage from scratch, a great starter kit would be Kobalt's 100-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set. It's big enough to include a lot of what you may need, but isn't a huge investment like some bigger and more advanced kits. This is useful in case you decide Kobalt tools aren't for you.
One advantage to this particular kit is that it includes both standard (SAE) and metric sockets, so you'll always have the right type for the vehicle you are working on. This could be a waste of money, however, if you know you're only going to work on a car that uses one measurement system or the other — in which case, you should get a metric or SAE-only mechanic kit, which will save you cash and space in your garage.
Speaking of space, the kit also comes with a hard case to store and protect all the included tools and sockets. A 90-tooth ratchet that delivers a four-degree precision swing works well in tight spaces. The kit is also affordably priced. You can purchase the Kobalt 100-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set (model #81690) at Lowe's for $49.98, which amounts to less than 50 cents per included item.
35-piece mechanic's tool set with combination folding hex key set
The Kobalt 35-Piece Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set With Combination Folding Hex Key Set is a nice, simple set to keep in your garage, or even the trunk of your car for emergencies. The folding hex key tool is like a Swiss Army knife for hex keys and includes 17 different metric and SAE-sized hex keys together in one convenient tool. The keys of the four-way hex key driver set have ball ends that provide up to 15 degrees of pivot.
The included right-angle driver set is just as useful, compact enough for working in tight spaces when you need to. Kobalt's 35-Piece Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set With Combination Folding Hex Key Set (online set #GR_4004) is available from Lowe's for $36.96, which is affordable enough to keep a set in each car you own, as well as in your garage. At some point, you'll likely need tools that aren't part of this set, but it's a good start or supplement to your existing collection.
64-piece standard (SAE) and metric mechanic's tool set
Kobalt's 64-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set isn't the biggest of its offerings, but it has a lot of what you'd often need when tuning up your car. It includes a ratchet that can efficiently handle three different sizes (¼ inch, ⅜ inch, and ½ inch), as well as a driver handle, 36 sockets, 22 insert bits, and three extensions. It also includes a 1/4-by-1/4-inch bit adapter that can turn your ratchet into a driver. The sockets are divided between SAE and metric sizes, making it a versatile set compatible with most vehicles.
The tools and sockets are made of heat-treated chrome vanadium steel and have a high-polish finish that makes them not just durable, but also professional-looking and easy to clean. Also included is a hard case to keep the entire set safe, secure, and portable. A medium-sized tool set like this is always a bit of a double-edged sword, because it's too big for a basic set that takes up little room, and too small to include everything that you'll require. But you might find it's exactly what your existing tool collection needs and is worth the purchase. The Kobalt 64-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set, model #86771, costs $54.98 at Lowe's.
11-piece standard (SAE) mechanic's tool set
The Kobalt 11-Piece Standard (SAE) Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set is one of the smallest mechanic's bundles offered by the brand — it's really just a single tool with a set of often-used sockets. Nonetheless, it can be a very useful addition to your gear. The tool is a quick-release 90-tooth ratchet that comes with a three-inch extension and is capable of a four-degree arc swing. The set also includes nine commonly used, six-point SAE sockets: 3/8-inch, 7/16-inch, 1/2-inch, 9/16-inch, 5/8-inch, 11/16 inch, 3/4-inch, 13/16-inch and 7/8-inch. No metric sockets are included with this set. Each socket size is laser-etched into the metal, making them easy to select, and the set is organized in a blow-molded hard case.
Kobalt's 11-Piece Standard (SAE) Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set, model #89809, costs $29.98 at Lowe's. That's a little pricey for a Kobalt set, considering you can get larger sets for just ten bucks more, but if you're working on SAE-compatible vehicles and don't already own these sockets, you'll likely need a set like this.
320-piece tool set and storage
If you're looking to do more advanced mechanical work, a good option is Kobalt's 320 Piece Tool Set and Storage. The set combines two Kobalt products: a 320-piece SAE and metric polished chrome mechanic's tool set (model #81821) and a rolling tool cabinet (model #19045). The tool kit contains a wide assortment of things you'll need when working on your car — including six-, eight-, and 12-point sockets, adapters and extensions for all three drive sizes, stubby wrenches, hex keys, and insert bits, as well as a bit driver handle and three different 90-tooth quick-release ratchets covering each drive size (1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch).
The rolling tool cabinet has nine drawers to store the included tools, as well as a built-in power strip. A workbench sits atop the storage unit, making it a useful workspace as well. Since it's wheeled, you can bring the tools to the work. The cabinet is made from high-grade steel with a rust-resistant powder coat, and is 46.1 inches long and 37.2 inches tall. It comes in six available colors: black, white, gray, red, lime green, and Kobalt's signature blue.
If you don't have a lot of room in your garage, or don't want to spend too much money on mechanic's tools because you're only interested in basic tune-ups, this kit might be excessive. But if you want to take your DIY repairs to the next level, it's a solid set to buy and will be a great upgrade to your workspace. Combined, the Kobalt 320 Piece Tool Set and Storage has a list price of $647, though it's currently $40 off at Lowe's.