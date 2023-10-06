5 Essential Kobalt Tools You Should Have In Your Garage
If you're looking to get any work done around the house, whether light remodeling or DIY repairs, it's essential to have some tools on hand. The Kobalt brand is an excellent option for many people as it represents a pathway to a collection that is both budget-friendly and reliable. If you're looking for something to fill up a new tool cabinet or box in your garage, then Kobalt can fill that void.
If you're starting from scratch with your collection, you will want to add certain tools you'll often use (like drills) so you feel like you're getting the most out of your purchase right away. Kobalt is a brand exclusive to Lowes, so it does mean you'll have to have a store nearby or shop online. If that's not an issue, you can get started with some staples that everybody should have on hand in case you need to start a project or fix something around the house.
Metal Ratcheting Brushless Cordless Drill
Having a good cordless drill is something everybody can benefit from. The Kobalt 24V option is perfect for people needing some power behind their DIY projects. For $139, you get the drill, a charger, and a battery. Plus, it's a lightweight drill that should allow you to start getting work done around the house or garage almost instantly. If you're on the fence about spending this much for a drill, you can rest easy knowing it's backed by a five-year warranty for the drill and a three-year warranty for the battery.
If you're having trouble seeing where you're drilling, you'll want to take advantage of the LED light that's included to gain more visibility. The power of this drill will allow you to start on simple things like hanging up shelves and possibly some light woodworking. If you're starting your collection from nothing, a drill like this is a good first tool to target.
Portable 150 PSI Horizontal Air Compressor
An air compressor is a very handy machine to have around in case you need to fill up your car tires because it can save you the trip of heading to a gas station and paying to use theirs. Kobalt's air compressor is a perfect option, and it can be used for a lot more than just tires. This air compressor will also be solid when you're giving something a fresh coat of spray paint.
You can snag the Kobalt compressor for $189 (unless it's on sale), and despite the small size, it does pack quite a punch at 150-PSI. This particular compressor doesn't use any oil, so it requires less maintenance than some of the other options on the market. It comes equipped with a 6-foot cord, so you can drag it quite a bit from a socket, making it perfect if you need to take it outside the garage a little bit. The handle and wheels make it easy to take inside the house if you need to as well.
Brushless Cordless Circular Saw
If you really want to speed up your DIY projects, a circular saw will make it happen. If you've wanted to build a picnic table, bookshelf, or just about anything that requires a bit of manual labor, a saw comes in handy. Kobalt's cordless circular saw comes in at $129, and it comes with some nice features. Left-handed people will appreciate the left-hand blade configuration — something that lefties don't get enough of in the world. On top of that, it's made with aluminum material, so you're getting a lightweight and compact saw to ensure you'll have no difficulties using this even as a beginner.
Since this is a cordless saw, you'll have to keep an eye on the battery as you don't want it to die while you're working. Taking your finger off the trigger stops the blade, so that'll be something you need to do to ensure you don't run out of juice. As expected, you'll get the limited five-year warranty included with the purchase of the Kobalt circular saw.
Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Having a cordless reciprocating saw in your garage comes in handy for some landscaping around the yard. If you need to trim down some low-hanging branches or clean up an unruly bush, this saw comes in handy. With it being cordless, you'll be able to take it all around the exterior of the house without running a cord all over your yard from your home or garage. Kobalt's option comes in at $99, and you'll quickly get your money's worth the first few times you use it. It'll also be useful for cutting wood, so it's quite versatile.
The saw weighs just a tad under 4 pounds, so you won't have any issues using it one-handed if you want to. There's an LED light built into the device that allows you to see in low-light conditions. You're also backed by the five-year Kobalt warranty if you run into any issues.
Variable Speed Cordless Polisher
If you don't want to take your car in for a car detailer, you can opt for the Kobalt cordless polisher that allows you to wax and buff your vehicle at home. Having a polisher like this means you're able to clean a lot more than just your car, but that's where it's going to come into play the most. With it being cordless, you don't have to worry about getting the inside of your garage dirty while you clean, so you have that as a bonus.
Kobalt claims you can polish a full-size car with a single charge. The polisher costs $139, and you'll need to buy the battery separately, unfortunately. Nevertheless, this is a very nice cleaning tool to have in your garage in case you want to clean off your car. If you're worried about anything going wrong, the Kobalt polisher comes with the standard five-year limited warranty.