Who Makes U.S. General Tool Cabinets, And Are They Any Good?

If you've been tool shopping, you might've come across the U.S. General brand a few times. The brand has become a popular source of toolboxes and chests — two things perfect for housing your collection. Anybody shopping around at stores like Home Depot, Lowes, and Harbor Freight might've noticed U.S. General is only sold at one of those stores. That's because U.S. General is a Harbor Freight-exclusive brand. If you want to pick up something from the manufacturer, you'll have to do it at Harbor Freight. Everything is made in California at what Harbor Freight calls a "state-of-the-art design center."

This is common among the industry as you'll notice brands like Ryobi only appear at Home Depot thanks to exclusivity deals. That doesn't inherently make some brands better, but it does mean you have to go to certain stores to grab specific products. For example, if you do all of your shopping at Home Depot, you'll have to settle on brands that aren't U.S. General. There are a lot of alternatives out there to choose from, so it's not the end of the world if you have to skip out on the U.S. General brand. However, you will be missing out on a level of customization that's not offered by other tool cabinets.