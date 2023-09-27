Who Makes U.S. General Tool Cabinets, And Are They Any Good?
If you've been tool shopping, you might've come across the U.S. General brand a few times. The brand has become a popular source of toolboxes and chests — two things perfect for housing your collection. Anybody shopping around at stores like Home Depot, Lowes, and Harbor Freight might've noticed U.S. General is only sold at one of those stores. That's because U.S. General is a Harbor Freight-exclusive brand. If you want to pick up something from the manufacturer, you'll have to do it at Harbor Freight. Everything is made in California at what Harbor Freight calls a "state-of-the-art design center."
This is common among the industry as you'll notice brands like Ryobi only appear at Home Depot thanks to exclusivity deals. That doesn't inherently make some brands better, but it does mean you have to go to certain stores to grab specific products. For example, if you do all of your shopping at Home Depot, you'll have to settle on brands that aren't U.S. General. There are a lot of alternatives out there to choose from, so it's not the end of the world if you have to skip out on the U.S. General brand. However, you will be missing out on a level of customization that's not offered by other tool cabinets.
Are U.S. General Tool Cabinets good?
If you've decided on picking up a U.S. General tool cabinet, it might be helpful to know if it's any good or not. The good news is this is a very solid brand that'll be more than up to the task of keeping your tools safe and secure in a single spot. The company offers the ability to customize your cabinets to your liking. This includes color, wheels, top chest, and end cabinets. There's a lot of flexibility in what you can create, so you should be able to grab whatever you're looking for.
As for whether the cabinet you ultimately purchase will last you a long time, consumers seem to be pleased with their purchases. The Double-Bank Roller Cabinet has a nearly perfect five-star rating with over 2,000 reviews. The same can be said of U.S. General's Triple-Bank and Single-Bank rollers, so it's looking like it's tough to go wrong with any of these purchases. All you really need out of a cabinet like this is sturdiness, and U.S. General backs them all with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.