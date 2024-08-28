Icon Vs. Snap-On Wrenches: How Do Harbor Freight's Clones Compare?

Whether you're a professional mechanic, a DIY mechanic extraordinaire, or buying your first tools as you begin building your tool kit, finding good wrenches at affordable prices is ideal. Often, the highest quality equipment comes at the highest prices as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. While that saying isn't always 100 percent accurate, it is true in a lot of cases. An exception to that rule can be found when comparing Harbor Freight's Icon wrenches to those from Snap-on.

Harbor Freight is known for its uniquely branded products made specifically for the low-cost retailer. Its Icon collection, aimed at mechanics, features items ranging from storage cabinets to diagnostic equipment and shop tools, including wrenches. On the other hand, Snap-on tools, while generally held in high esteem, are considered overpriced by many mechanics and some consumers. Snap-on advertises its wrenches as being "manufactured with a special alloy steel, precision-forged and heat-treated for optimum strength — and up to 20% more turning power." But how do the less expensive Harbor Freight Icon wrenches compare?