6 High-Value DeWalt Finds Under $100
One of the most popular major tool brands around is DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. DeWalt makes a wide range of products, including everything from heavy-duty power tools to hand tools to accessories and apparel. The brand is used by professionals in several trades, including concrete work, automotive, electrical, carpentry, plumbing and more. At the same time, the brand can be just as useful for casual DIY use, and offers many affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox.
For the most part, DeWalt tools are easy to come by, as many major retailers — including Home Depot and Amazon — sell its products. However, if you are shopping online, you should familiarize yourself with the potential risk of buying DeWalt tools and accessories on Amazon. That said, there are plenty of good, legitimate deals to be found there — as well as from other retailers — that you should take advantage of if you're in need of certain tools and accessories. For various reasons, certain items made by DeWalt that are just as good as, if not better, than similar offerings from its competitors, are available for less money and have a lot of value considering their low price versus their high utility. With some products, this is even the case when comparing DeWalt's to those of brands like Ryobi, which in general are more affordable.
Here are six high-value DeWalt finds under $100 that you can purchase today. More information on how it was determined which products are considered "high-value" and how these recommended products were chosen can be found at the end of this list.
18-Gauge Heavy-Duty Staple/Nail Gun
The DeWalt 18-Gauge Heavy-Duty Staple/Nail Gun is a high-value find for a couple of reasons — for one thing, you're getting two tools in one, as it can dispense both heavy-duty staples and 18-gauge brad nails. For another, since it retails for less than $27, it's much more affordable than similar tools from other brands. Stanley's Electric Stapler and Brad Nail Gun is around $6 more, and it's not even cordless, so you're paying more for a less convenient tool. (DeWalt's 2-in-1 tool is fully manual and requires no power source.) Ryobi's battery-powered stapler/nailer hybrid is cordless and offers a little more functionality than DeWalt's or Stanley's, but it's also nearly three times the price of DeWalt's.
The DeWalt 18-Gauge Heavy-Duty Staple/Nail Gun is useful for light construction work or repairs, or if you're working with upholstery. The lightweight tool uses aluminum housing for enhanced durability. It's simple to use, thanks to an easy-squeeze trigger and anti-jam magazines, and is compatible with both brad nails and DeWalt's heavy-duty staples.
While DeWalt's hybrid nailer/stapler is more affordable than Ryobi and Stanley's similar products, it should be noted that DeWalt sits near the bottom of SlashGear's ranked list of best and worst framing nailers. That ranking was based on DeWalt's more expensive, 20V Max XR Framing Nailer, which is meant for more heavy duty work, so it doesn't necessarily reflect on the quality of the brand's cheaper hybrid. Since the staple/nail gun is also considerably cheaper, it may be a good deal.
You can purchase the DeWalt 18-Gauge Heavy-Duty Staple/Nail Gun (product code DWHTTR350) from Home Depot for $27.
7-inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers
Pliers are just one of many DeWalt hand tools every home mechanic could use, and the brand's 7-inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers — which cost about $9 — are cheaper than similar offerings made by Husky ($14), Milwaukee ($19), and Channelock ($27). DeWalt's pliers are built from induction-hardened chromium-vanadium steel, which give them the strength for heavy-duty cutting as well as make them more durable and longer lasting. The jaws are precision machined and offer top-notch gripping, cutting, and twisting. The grips are dipped with softer, anti-tear material that also makes them more comfortable to squeeze — in DeWalt's signature yellow color, of course.
The product also meets or exceeds ASME standards for the tool. The 7-inch pliers are 3.3 inches wide and should easily fit in standard tool boxes and other storage solutions. There are some mixed reviews from Home Depot customers, with some saying the pliers are too large, while others say they're too small. However, it has overall positive reviews (4.5 out of 5 based on dozens of ratings), with customers mentioning that the pliers "cut like a charm," have "excellent quality," and are "lightweight." One customer confirmed the pliers are "heavy duty," while another notes that the tool shows "almost no wear after extensive hard use." And, of course, another point in the tool's favor is its value, and it'll cost you less than a sawbuck to find out for yourself whether it lives up to those strong reviews.
The DeWalt 7-inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers, which has product code DWHT70793, are available to purchase from Home Depot.
10-piece Max Fit Telescoping Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
DeWalt makes some great screwdrivers, including an Electric Gyroscopic Screwdriver and a screwdriver accessory within its MT16 Multi-Tool — both of which are must-have DeWalt tools for your home tool kit. One of its highest value products is the DeWalt 10-piece Max Fit Telescoping Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set, which costs around $13. Klein offers a similar 10-in-1 Screwdriver/Nut Driver that's $17, while there is a 10-piece Combination Screwdriver Set available for $31. The latter is 10 separate screwdrivers, which some may find more useful — however, with DeWalt's 10-in-1, you're saving a lot of space along with a lot of money since it's a more efficient tool.
If you only need different bits here and there for various repairs or tasks, you'll find DeWalt's option very useful. However, if you are constantly switching back and forth and have a large workspace, you might find having separate screwdrivers worth the extra money. DeWalt's 10-in-1 Combination Screwdriver is also telescoping, which makes it even more versatile, as you can adjust the length to best fit the task and shrink it down for easier storage. It includes both 1-inch and 2-inch bits, including PH1, PH2, SQ2, slotted 3/16-inch and a slotted quarter-inch. DeWalt's "Max Fit" tips are engineered to better contact fasteners to help reduce stripping and slippage.
The tool is also designed for ratcheting, so you shouldn't need to adjust your wrist as you use it. The handle employs a bi-material grip that helps you apply higher torque while reducing hand fatigue so you can more comfortably use it for extended periods. Plus, the handle conveniently stores the bits.
Home Depot sells DeWalt's 10-piece Max Fit Telescoping Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set (product code DWHT68001).
Textured Rubber Coated Gripper Glove
DeWalt's Textured Rubber Coated Gripper Glove is a great accessory to have on hand if you're working with abrasive materials, including sandpaper, steel wool, and fiberglass insulation. It's also very cheap — costing less than $4. Many work gloves at a similar thickness that are sold by other brands will cost more — sometimes a little more and sometimes a lot more, so DeWalt's gripper gloves have some of the best value on the market.
The glove is designed to fit comfortably while supplying enough flexibility and dexterity to still be useful while you work. The textured palm even makes them useful in wet conditions. The glove includes a breathable knit back as well, which is especially useful if you need to use them in warmer environments. The rubber coating offers strong resistance against abrasion and even some protections against punctures, though you'll want stronger products if you're looking for cut-resistant or heat-resistant gloves for heavier-duty jobs. They'll still be plenty useful when working in construction or assembling other products, as well as working in HVAC and other industries. The gloves, which are yellow and black of course, come in three sizes: medium, large, and extra large.
The DeWalt Textured Rubber Coated Gripper Glove has product code DPG70, is available from Home Depot for less than $4 each.
Toughsystem 2.0 Extra Large Toolbox
The best DeWalt deals don't pertain to just tools, but storage solutions as well, including the DeWalt Toughsystem 2.0 Extra Large Toolbox. It's a 22-inch toolbox, which offers plenty of space for hand tools and accessories, and costs $75. On the other hand, 22-inch toolboxes from Husky, Ridgid, and Stanley all cost 25% more — so you'll be spending $100 for the same-sized case. A 22-inch portable toolbox from Milwaukee is a little cheaper, priced at $90, though it's modular and compatible with the brand's Packout line — so it's only really worth investing in if you're prepared to build out a larger storage system.
Not only is DeWalt's toolbox more affordable, but it will do a great job protecting your tools with its thick and durable material and construction. It's built with two-piece metal front latches and auto-connect latches on the side. Plus, it's rated IP65 for water and dust protection, so you don't have to be afraid of taking it onto construction sites or other rough-and-tumble locations. The removable inner tray makes it both easier to organize your tools as well as better access your most used items. With a 110-pound load capacity, you can use the toolbox for any number of combinations of the right tools for the job.
One reason you might want to pay more for a different toolbox is that DeWalt's Toughsystem 2.0 doesn't include wheels, so you'll have to do the heavy lifting to move it. If you're going from job site to job site, you'd be better off with a pricier rolling tool box, such as DeWalt's Toughsystem 2.0 Tower.
The DeWalt Toughsystem 2.0 Extra Large Toolbox, which has product code DWST08400, is sold at Home Depot.
18-inch Precision Pry Bar
In SlashGear's guide to building a mechanic's kit, we suggest that one way you can save money is by skimping on a pry bar. DeWalt makes it easy to do this by getting a high-value, high-quality pry bar for cheap with the DeWalt 18-inch Precision Pry Bar, which costs $17. It won't be easy to find a pry bar that size from other brands for $20 — for example, Crescent sells an 18-inch Indexing Head Demolition Pry Bar for $28 and Milwaukee makes an 18-inch Pry Bar for $30.
DeWalt's pry bar will come in handy for a number of tasks, including removing sheathing, siding, and shingles. On top of that, the bar also includes a precision claw on the other end, making it a versatile and useful 2-in-1 tool. The pointed beveled end allows you to dig and remove embedded nails without breaking your back, with three separate slots for pulling nails. DeWalt used precision sharpening to construct the pry bar, which reduces damage to wood surfaces, as well. With 18 inches of length, you can get a healthy amount of leverage when prying. The claw width is 2.6 inches and the entire thing weighs about just 2.5 pounds.
Home Depot sells the DeWalt 18-inch Precision Pry Bar (product code DWHT55168).
How these tools were selected
The recommended tools in this list of high-value DeWalt finds under $100, obviously, meet all of those metrics. They are all current DeWalt products — as opposed to discontinued ones that are much harder to come by — and are relatively affordable. In order to be considered "high-value," research was done to see how similar products offered by other major tool brands, such as Milwaukee, Stanley, Ryobi, Husky, and Klein are currently priced when compared to DeWalt's. Only products offered by DeWalt's that are generally more affordable — often by a significant amount — than its competitors were included on this list. Of course, these tools and accessories wouldn't be of much value if they aren't very good. In addition to meeting the aforementioned criteria, the recommended DeWalt products in this list also have generally positive reviews from customers, whether on DeWalt's website or major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot. With strong overall user ratings from relatively large bases of customers, you can rest assured that these recommended products reliably work as advertised.