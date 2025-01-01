6 High-Value DeWalt Finds Under $100

One of the most popular major tool brands around is DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. DeWalt makes a wide range of products, including everything from heavy-duty power tools to hand tools to accessories and apparel. The brand is used by professionals in several trades, including concrete work, automotive, electrical, carpentry, plumbing and more. At the same time, the brand can be just as useful for casual DIY use, and offers many affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox.

For the most part, DeWalt tools are easy to come by, as many major retailers — including Home Depot and Amazon — sell its products. However, if you are shopping online, you should familiarize yourself with the potential risk of buying DeWalt tools and accessories on Amazon. That said, there are plenty of good, legitimate deals to be found there — as well as from other retailers — that you should take advantage of if you're in need of certain tools and accessories. For various reasons, certain items made by DeWalt that are just as good as, if not better, than similar offerings from its competitors, are available for less money and have a lot of value considering their low price versus their high utility. With some products, this is even the case when comparing DeWalt's to those of brands like Ryobi, which in general are more affordable.

Here are six high-value DeWalt finds under $100 that you can purchase today. More information on how it was determined which products are considered "high-value" and how these recommended products were chosen can be found at the end of this list.