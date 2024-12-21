6 Must-Have DeWalt Tools For Your Home Tool Kit
Whether you're a new homeowner or simply considering tools to help round out your at-home toolbox, there are quite a few that would come in handy. Even if you don't have a project planned out yet, a versatile toolset containing both hand tools and power tools can prepare you for the future and even be useful in case of an emergency. You never know when you'll need to cut out drywall or properly tighten a loosened bolt.
Though considered a high-end tool company that specializes in tools for many professional trades, DeWalt can also be your go-to home tool brand. Made by Stanley Black & Decker, the well-known company offers many brushless power tools in both its XR and Atomic lines as well as several products that aren't even tools but can be useful in your home tool kit nonetheless. Based on high ratings and positive feedback, here are six must-have DeWalt tools for your home tool collection. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.
1/4-in. And 3/8-in. Drive Polish Chrome Mechanics 142-Piece Tool Set
You may need to tighten a loose bolt around the house or set up furniture. Because of that, having your own set of wrenches and ratchets in a couple of sizes is always a good idea, especially since most assemble-it-yourself kits come with cheaper and smaller tools that can be annoying to work with. DeWalt's 142-Piece Mechanics Tool Set comes with an array of different pieces for $155. During the holiday season, the set is on sale for $99 and is limited to only one order per person, indicating its popularity.
It comes with 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch ratchets, along with six-inch extensions in both sizes and 57 sockets (half for one size and half for the other). There are also 10 combination wrenches, 28 hex keys, universal joints, and drive adaptors. Additionally, the collection has specialty tools that will come in handy if you plan to do any car maintenance at the house. All of this comes inside an organized case, which is great for storing away in the garage.
This kit has a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 17,000 people. Furthermore, because it contains all hand tools, it also comes with a lifetime warranty from DeWalt.
20V Max XR Compact 1/2-in. Drill/Driver
DeWalt has a couple of options when it comes to drills — however, the XR version gives you a couple of different upgrades compared to the standard 20V Max version. For the list price of $159 on Amazon, the 20V Max XR Compact 1/2-in. Drill/Driver weighs less at 3.17 pounds, which is in part due to its brushless motor — brushless motors tend to weigh much less than brushed motors because it's made up of less mechanical parts. It's also much smaller because of its significantly shorter chuck size. These features help to make the tool perfect for a home toolbox because it will take up less space and have fewer maintenance requirements in the future.
It also has two-speed options that can give a maximum RPM of 2000 as well as a variable trigger to optimize battery performance. Furthermore, there's a three-position, three-mode LED light to be able to see what you're drilling even in unlit areas. It comes with a cumulative 4.7 out of five-star rating from multiple sources and over 700 users.
20V Max XR Drywall Cut-Out Tool
You could use a variety of DeWalt different tools to make cuts in your drywall. However, for the list price of $200, the 20V Max XR Drywall Cut-Out Tool is specially designed to safely and accurately cut into drywall. It uses bits and collets to make the cuts, which can be changed out without having to use a tool, and it accepts up to three different sizes — 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch, and 1/4-inch. The brushless motor delivers up to 26,000 RPM through three different modes options, which are rotary hammer, rotary, and rotation stop. Additionally, unlike other cutting tools, it does have a depth guide, so you know every cut is the same depth.
This simple tool received a 4.7 rating from over 600 users, with over 1,000 users purchasing it in the past month. It was given positive written reviews from both contractors and homeowners needing a tool for a project. One user commented that the cutting is so strong it feels like the tool pulls itself through the cuts — however, someone did mention that the tool could go off track if not held with a steady hand. Others were impressed with how clean the cuts were and that it gave peace of mind when cutting near pipes and wires.
MT16 Multi-Tool
A multi-tool is a common tool you can find in an everyday home tool kit, and DeWalt sells its M16 Multi-Tool for only $17 on Amazon. It comes with many of your standard tools for this type of gadget, like pliers, a screwdriver, scissors, and a knife. You can access all the side tools from a closed position while having the soft-grip handle for leverage when using the tool. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.
This multi-tool received a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 1,200 users and comes with several positive written reviews backing the gadget. Many loved that the knife is sturdy enough for everyday use and that the pliers are spring-loaded, making it easier to use for one-handed applications. Furthermore, several commented on the affordability. Even when the tool isn't on sale, it's still cheaper than many top-brand multi-tools. Even the best-selling Micra Leatherman is $50, while DeWalt's multi-tool is half the cost. However, others weren't thrilled that it didn't come with a case, and it is a bit on the heavy side, with it weighing about .6 ounces.
20V Max XR 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
An oscillating tool is one of those items that belongs in every homeowner's toolbox because of how versatile the tool's job is. It can do everything from cutting down replacement baseboards or stripping off old paint with the quick change of a blade. DeWalt's 20V Max XR 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool has a list price of $179 on Amazon. It also comes with a 4.8 rating from over 12,000 buyers, with another 2,000 bought in the past month. Many were pleased with the power behind the oscillating tool, the comfortable grip, and how durable it is against accidental drops from high heights. Most negative reviews were due to packaging concerns through Amazon.
This multi-tool has a three-speed selector which allows you to get up to 20,000 OPM, or oscillations per minute. The higher the OPM, the more power the tool has for cutting. It also has a universal accessory adapter to help make it more compatible with most oscillating tool accessories. However, be aware that it is not compatible with Starlock multi-tool accessories.
8X Max Gyroscopic Screwdriver Kit
If you're looking for an electric screwdriver that allows for different hand positions instead of constantly cramping your hand in one direction, then DeWalt's 8X Max Gyroscopic Screwdriver Kit may be an option for your toolbox. It is a bit pricy for a screwdriver at $139 on Amazon — however, this includes an 8V battery, a charger, and a carrying bag. The most unique feature of this tool is its adjustable two-position handle, which allows it to sit in a pistol grip or in-line position, whichever you prefer. It also has a hex quick-change that holds one-inch bit tips and has a gyroscopic motion-activated variable speed of up to 430 RPM.
This screwdriver has a 4.5 out of five-star rating on Amazon, with many positive reviews. One person stated that they were able to use it in tight spaces without any issues like stripping the screws. Another did mention that the gyroscopic controls took a bit to get used to, but after some practice, it's a good way to control the tool's speed. It's important to note that several of the negative reviews are because this tool doesn't have a lot of torque behind its power. That said, it's not an impact driver or a drill. This tool is one that would replace the job of a handheld screwdriver to help ease the user's exhaustion.
How we chose these DeWalt tools
In choosing these DeWalt tools to build out your home tool kit, we looked at a couple of different factors. First, we listed products that would be beneficial for typical repairs, renovations, or other plans that can be done at or around the home — this included projects done in a garage, such as car maintenance. That said, DeWalt does sell other high-tech tools for many different projects. We also looked at ratings and positive reviews from consumers who have actively used the tools in their own homes. Each tool has at least a 4.5 out of five-star rating. We also read through comments to ensure that there were no negative reviews that raised concern and that any common negative feedback was indicated to the reader.
Furthermore, each tool listed is considered reality affordable for what the tool is, with the most expensive being under $200 retail price. Many of these tools can be purchased either on Amazon or Home Depot among other retailers. However, know that at the time of writing this article, they are all on sale during the holiday season at Amazon, so it is possible to purchase them cheaper — though, be aware there is a risk when buying DeWalt products on Amazon.