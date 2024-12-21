6 Must-Have DeWalt Tools For Your Home Tool Kit

You may need to tighten a loose bolt around the house or set up furniture. Because of that, having your own set of wrenches and ratchets in a couple of sizes is always a good idea, especially since most assemble-it-yourself kits come with cheaper and smaller tools that can be annoying to work with. DeWalt's 142-Piece Mechanics Tool Set comes with an array of different pieces for $155. During the holiday season, the set is on sale for $99 and is limited to only one order per person, indicating its popularity.

Advertisement

It comes with 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch ratchets, along with six-inch extensions in both sizes and 57 sockets (half for one size and half for the other). There are also 10 combination wrenches, 28 hex keys, universal joints, and drive adaptors. Additionally, the collection has specialty tools that will come in handy if you plan to do any car maintenance at the house. All of this comes inside an organized case, which is great for storing away in the garage.

This kit has a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 17,000 people. Furthermore, because it contains all hand tools, it also comes with a lifetime warranty from DeWalt.