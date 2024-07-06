Does This Affordable Best-Selling Leatherman Tool Actually Do The Trick? We Found Out

Leatherman is an exceptionally well-known company for its different styles of multi-tools. However, one of its best-selling products is the Micra Leatherman. This multi-tool is small enough to fit on a keychain or in your pocket. You can bring it with you on your next backing trip, and even comes in handy for your next fishing trip.

It's more than just a top seller — it has some incredible ratings on multiple websites. Through Leatherman, it has a five-star rating from 579 buyers, and on Amazon, it has a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 3,000 consumers. Being a full-time nomad in need of a multi-tool, I was curious how well it would hold up being put to work. With that being said, I bought one and put it to the test.