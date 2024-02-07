5 Gadgets You'll Want For Your Next Fishing Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a few kinds of fishing trips, but most are either a serene event where people want to relax in their own company or a competitive venture where you want to land big fish and as many of those big fish as you possibly can. Either way, technology can help those trips go smoothly whether you need help with a catch, a way to keep that catch edible afterward, or just a few easy ways to stay comfortable while out in the elements — and not just due to the fishing apps available.
In 2024, we have gadgets that will keep you warm, dry your boots, find fish for you, and smoke them on-site. It's a far cry from turning up with a stool, some lures, and that book you've been pretending to read since 2006. Fishing gadgets are pretty common, and this is just a small selection. Some of them are pretty terrible too, and we've avoided those. We've waded through the deluge of products on the market to net some absolute gems most fishermen would find very useful, according to a mix of user and professional reviews.
DryGuy Travel Dry Boot and Shoe Dryer
If you play with fire, you're going to get burned, and if you spend hours standing on a lakeside or riverbank, you'll probably get wet. Getting in and out of boats without the right clothing is another way to absolutely soak your footwear. But you don't have to put up with wet boots or ruin your footwear by drying it over a campfire. The DryGuy Travel Dry Boot and Shoe Dryer fits inside the boot and uses a combination of convection drying and hot air to dry out your plodders.
Even if your shoes aren't wet, the DryGuy can double as a shoe or boot warmer, so your feet can have at least a couple of minutes of comfort when you get said boots back on. This is handy as, even in the summer months it can get chilly by the water in certain states. When the temperature drops, extremities like the feet are the first things to suffer. Having a quick way to get those toes toasty can be the difference between a bad trip and a relaxing weekend. The DryGuy Travel Dry Boot and Shoe Dryer is available from Amazon for $30.
Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker
So you've caught a fish, what now? Well, you can throw it back and let it live out the rest of its life, gut it and throw it in a freeze bag, or smoke it on-site in your surprisingly portable electric smoker. This offering from Masterbuilt has 535 square inches of smoking space across three racks. It can also be set up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to its adjustable dial. A moisture tray can catch drippings and stop your fish from drying out, it has an adjustable air damper for smoke control, and a woodchip tray allows you to add flavor with whatever woodchips take your fancy.
It's worth noting that, while "portable," the electric smoker is around 30 inches tall and weighs close to 50 pounds. So it's one of those "you'll need to take it on the truck" type deals. While it is undoubtedly possible to hike to a remote lake with this and a lot of other gear, it's not going to be a pleasant, relaxing way to get your fishing trip started. It also needs a power source, and you do have options there. Some trucks come with a 110-volt outlet built in and portable power stations are always a great choice when you need electricity on the move.
Mike Sessler of Smoked BBQ Source spent several weeks testing the 30-inch electric Masterbuilt smoker and found that for smaller cuts of meat like fish, it was a solid option that presented "minimal temperature swings" and was ultimately "simple and easy to use." The model is available from Masterbuilt for $199.99.
Deeper PRO+ Smart Sonar fish finder
You can do everything else right, but if you cast your line into a body of water with no fish in it, you're probably not going to get many bites. Luckily, technology is on hand to ensure you're casting into a pretty densely populated bit of lake.
The Deeper PRO+ is a sonar-powered, floating, fish finder available from Amazon for $198.99. You throw it into the water and it connects to your phone or tablet via its own Wi-Fi network. It can then send you regular updates on the body of water it's in, including where all of the fish are. It will scan up to 260 feet down, can be cast up to 330 feet out, and can spot targets as small as half an inch in diameter. In addition to finding fish, the Deeper PRO+ can scan the lake bed, noting its depth and the positions of any rocks or vegetation.
You may be wondering how you get the Deeper PRO+ where it needs to be. Well, the easiest way seems to involve tying it to a line and casting it out there. You can do this from the side of a lake or river or from the comfort of your own boat. Either way, the Deeper PRO+ is a good way to avoid a biteless afternoon, according to user reviews.
Mr. Heater portable propane heater
Fishing can get cold. Even a nice summer evening can get chilly in certain parts of the world, and if you're into ice fishing then you probably go into the whole experience ready to suffer. But it doesn't have to be that way. You can buy a small propane heater from Mr. Heater that should be enough to stave off the chills for over five hours per propane canister used (though you should be sure to pick the right model for you). It kicks out 3,800 BTU of energy, which is more than enough for a single person in close proximity.
There are a couple of safety features on the Mr. Heater which could well save your life. The small propane heater is designed to shut off if tipped or knocked over, which is handy if you're not keen on the forest around you burning down. It also has a low oxygen sensor, so it shouldn't suffocate you if used in a small space — though note that using it indoors is against the manufacturer's instructions. An 8-inch stand keeps it stable and a wire guard should keep your body away from the flames. It doesn't have to be used in a small space; it can heat up to 90 square feet which is a fairly large area.
Jake Walnut of Beyond The Tent tested the small Mr. Heater unit (model MH4B) and described it in his review as "surprisingly powerful and efficient" despite its small size. He also found that its design made it very "easy to use," reducing the odds of doing something wrong during operation. The smallest Mr. Heater model is available on Amazon for $66.
Leatherman Wave+
While there are plenty of specialist fisherman's multitools on the market — and plenty of regular multitools tools that will do the job pretty well — not many match up to the Leatherman Wave+, as evidenced by its high ratings from buyers on Amazon. The pliers alone make life a lot easier on a regular fishing trip. Then there's the locking blade knife, a small set of scissors, and a metal file, all of which will come in handy when processing fish or maintaining your line and tackle.
Although the Leatherman is expensive, coming in at around $120 on Amazon, it is worth getting a dedicated multitool for your tackle box. If you use your daily driver down by the river, it will definitely end up stinking of fish no matter how careful you are. Cheaper options include the Leatherman OHT, which is around $80 and contains many of the tools you will need.
If a Leatherman isn't in your fishing budget, consider a Swiss army knife from a reputable manufacturer like Victorinox. There is a near-limitless number of Swiss army knife configurations, so try to look for one with both a metal file and scissors if possible. In our experience, many of the "fisherman's multitools" are a touch gimmicky, cheap, and not too well manufactured.
Selection methodology
These products were selected based on positive reviews from users on Amazon and other similar websites, as well as professional reviews from Beyond the Tent and Smoked BBQ Source. Both reviews were written by individuals who manually tested and used the Mr. Heater device and Masterbuilt smoker, respectively, concluding that both are solid devices for their price ranges.