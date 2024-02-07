5 Gadgets You'll Want For Your Next Fishing Trip

Fishing can get cold. Even a nice summer evening can get chilly in certain parts of the world, and if you're into ice fishing then you probably go into the whole experience ready to suffer. But it doesn't have to be that way. You can buy a small propane heater from Mr. Heater that should be enough to stave off the chills for over five hours per propane canister used (though you should be sure to pick the right model for you). It kicks out 3,800 BTU of energy, which is more than enough for a single person in close proximity.

There are a couple of safety features on the Mr. Heater which could well save your life. The small propane heater is designed to shut off if tipped or knocked over, which is handy if you're not keen on the forest around you burning down. It also has a low oxygen sensor, so it shouldn't suffocate you if used in a small space — though note that using it indoors is against the manufacturer's instructions. An 8-inch stand keeps it stable and a wire guard should keep your body away from the flames. It doesn't have to be used in a small space; it can heat up to 90 square feet which is a fairly large area.

Jake Walnut of Beyond The Tent tested the small Mr. Heater unit (model MH4B) and described it in his review as "surprisingly powerful and efficient" despite its small size. He also found that its design made it very "easy to use," reducing the odds of doing something wrong during operation. The smallest Mr. Heater model is available on Amazon for $66.