5 Apps Every Fishing Enthusiast Should Have Installed
Depending on who you ask, fishing is either at its best or worst when you're completely without external distractions (like your phone). There's some merit to that line of thought — fishing is an inherently quiet and contemplative activity, a state of being that may be hindered somewhat if you constantly have your phone buzzing in your pocket.
Before you go leaving your phone in the car to wade or boat out, though, you might want to consider taking it out on the lake. Not only might you want to have your phone on you in case of an emergency, but it can actually be your best friend in the noble pursuit of angling. By installing the right apps, your phone can go from a distraction to a vital fishing tool, directing you toward the best fishing spots, keeping track of your catches, and warning you of any inclement weather events. If you want to take your fishing game to the next level, try installing one or more of these five apps.
Fishbrain
The best fishing practices have often spread through word of mouth: good rods and lines to use, the best times of day to fish, spots to visit, and so on. Of course, not everyone has time to head over to the local marina and bother sailors with questions. Instead of that, why not join a massive online community of anglers to source the best information for your fishing trip?
The Fishbrain app, available on iPhones and Androids, serves a focal point for a sprawling community numbering over 15 million members, each one contributing the latest information to a living fishing database. Through this app, you can get the latest details and rumors on hot fishing spots near you, as well as recommendations on gear, bait, and tricks to really rule the pond. Of course, if you'd prefer to keep your own excursions secret, the app's privacy features allow you to gatekeep the info on your journey while still interacting with the community.
FishAngler
Much like any hunting pursuit, information reigns supreme in the fishing world. Every last scrap of data, from the weather to the habits of the fish you're pursuing, moves you ever so slightly closer to that coveted haul. The hard part is actually getting that information, but if you're using the FishAngler app, that tricky task becomes a whole lot easier.
The FishAngler app, available for iPhones and Androids, is designed to provide you with the most precise, up-to-date fishing information available. No detail is too small. You can find the native fish species in a particular location, get bait and gear recommendations for particular catches, check weather and tide forecasts, and even get some practical information like local parking and boat dock information. The app also functions as a logbook for tracking your trips and catches, as well as sharing them with other FishAngler users. If you're interested, you can even use the app to connect with users and organize group fishing trips.
Fishing & Hunting Solunar Time
You know how the tides of a body of water are affected by the relative position of the moon? Well, that's not the only impact the moon has on water. According to the Solunar Theory, animal behavior is also influenced by the moon's phases and position in the sky. Ergo, by carefully following the moon, you may be able to maximize your fishing yield by venturing out on days when the fish are more active. It sounds a little hokey, but it's a widely used practice. If you'd like to try it, the Fishing & Hunting Solunar Time app will help.
The Fishing & Hunting Solunar Time app, available on iPhones and Androids, tracks your location via GPS and corroborates it with a live tracker of the sun and moon's relative positions to determine the most active fishing times on a given day. The app allows you to save specific locations and times of day so you can return to your most bountiful spots, as well as check the advance calendar for an idea of which upcoming days could have that same yield. Solunar Theory may not be absolute, but with the information in this app, you might just find your fishing trips a bit more productive.
Fishing Knots
Perhaps one of the most minute elements of the fishing experience is tying knots. The best tackle knots require particularly precise hand and finger movements, and even if you're especially dexterous, it's still a pain trying to remember which lines and loops go where and in what order. Practice makes perfect, of course, but if you need a little help along your path to becoming a knot master, try the Fishing Knots app.
The Fishing Knots app, is available on iPhones and Androids. It serves as is a portable database of just about every nautical knot you could ever need to know, from the Fisherman's Eight to the Centauri Knot. Each knot is accompanied by a complete description of its uses and a step-by-step illustrated guide for tying it. In addition to fishing line knots, several other kinds of practical knots are included, such as the best knots to tie down your boat or secure various items to the deck while out on the water.
FishTrack
Fishing in a pond or lake is one thing, but if you're out fishing in the ocean, safety becomes a much more pressing concern. The last thing you want is to go out for a leisurely fishing day, only to end up getting rocked by a sudden shift in the tides or being hit with nasty weather. If you're looking to stay safe while out on the salt, try the FishTrack app.
The FishTrack app, available on iPhones and Androids, is a fishing app designed with saltwater anglers in mind, providing not only information on fishing hot spots and local species, but everything you could need to stay ahead of the tide (figuratively and literally). The app includes round-the-clock updates on inclement weather and tide changes, water quality and temperature charts, and even waypoints and distance calculations for safely traveling across the sea. Perhaps the most useful feature is the ability to save any maps and information you find for offline storage, just in case you sail beyond wireless range.