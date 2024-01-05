5 Apps Every Fishing Enthusiast Should Have Installed

Depending on who you ask, fishing is either at its best or worst when you're completely without external distractions (like your phone). There's some merit to that line of thought — fishing is an inherently quiet and contemplative activity, a state of being that may be hindered somewhat if you constantly have your phone buzzing in your pocket.

Before you go leaving your phone in the car to wade or boat out, though, you might want to consider taking it out on the lake. Not only might you want to have your phone on you in case of an emergency, but it can actually be your best friend in the noble pursuit of angling. By installing the right apps, your phone can go from a distraction to a vital fishing tool, directing you toward the best fishing spots, keeping track of your catches, and warning you of any inclement weather events. If you want to take your fishing game to the next level, try installing one or more of these five apps.