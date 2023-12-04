How To Pick Out The Right Mr. Heater Buddy For Those Cold Camping Nights

Camping requires essential items that help ensure you are safe while out in the wilderness. During the colder months of the year, the most important thing is to stay warm. That is where bringing a heater can take a miserable weekend and turn it into a cozy one. However, you shouldn't just bring any heater out into the woods and call it a day: there are certain elements that need to be thought through to make sure you choose the correct model for the environment you are placing yourself in.

For example, an electric heater isn't going to work if you do not have a good power supply at your campsite and a giant propane heater should not be placed inside of a tiny tent or on top of your sleeping bag. Below are various Mr. Heater options that are popular — based on customers' ratings and reviews — for different heating needs you may encounter while out camping on cold nights. It is important to note that all of the propane heaters mentioned in this article have a maximum elevation usage of 7,000 feet.