How To Pick Out The Right Mr. Heater Buddy For Those Cold Camping Nights
Camping requires essential items that help ensure you are safe while out in the wilderness. During the colder months of the year, the most important thing is to stay warm. That is where bringing a heater can take a miserable weekend and turn it into a cozy one. However, you shouldn't just bring any heater out into the woods and call it a day: there are certain elements that need to be thought through to make sure you choose the correct model for the environment you are placing yourself in.
For example, an electric heater isn't going to work if you do not have a good power supply at your campsite and a giant propane heater should not be placed inside of a tiny tent or on top of your sleeping bag. Below are various Mr. Heater options that are popular — based on customers' ratings and reviews — for different heating needs you may encounter while out camping on cold nights. It is important to note that all of the propane heaters mentioned in this article have a maximum elevation usage of 7,000 feet.
Size and heating capacity needs
Before picking out a Mr. Heater product, you need to consider the size and heat setting that will accommodate your camping space. If you are camping inside a smaller area, the Mr. Heater Little Buddy Heater would be a good candidate costing $112. It produces 3,800 BTU, or British thermal units, and can heat up to 95 square feet of space for approximately 5.6 hours. It runs off of a 1-pound propane tank. Additionally, the Little Buddy Heater has a safety feature that will turn off the heater if it tips over. However, be aware that the metal covering over the heater could still be hot and potentially melt your sleeping bag if it falls on top of it.
If you're staying in a bigger space or have a higher heating capacity need, you could go for Mr. Heater's Hunting Buddy Portable Heater. Coming in at $222, this model does cost nearly double the price as the heater listed above, but it packs more than double the ability. It generates between 6,000 and 12,000 BTU and can heat up to 300 square feet of space, making it ideal for larger campsites. For propane, you have the option of connecting a 1-pound tank, which can get you up to 3.6 hours of heat on low, according to the company. If you have the optional hose, you can also use a 20-pound tank. Either way, you'll be sure to stay warmer while camping.
Plan your type of power source
In addition to checking the product's size and BTU rating, the power source you plan to use can determine which heater you need for camping. If you have access to a powerful portable power station, you have the option of using an electric heater instead of a propane one. Mr. Heater's 1500W Portable Ceramic Forced Air Electric Heater costs a reasonable price of $82. It comes with a 6-foot power cord to plug into a power source and emits 5,118 BTU per hour. It's best to use for small or medium-sized rooms no more than 170 square feet, so don't expect to heat an entire cabin with this product. Additionally, any power station that you use will have to be well over 1500W, which can get rather pricey.
If you plan on using a fuel power source, you can look into Mr. Heater's Portable Buddy Heater which costs $133. This heater produces between 4,000 to 9,000 BTU and can heat an area of up to 225 square feet. There are state and country restrictions on these heaters; currently, Massachusetts and Canada do not allow them. However, Mr. Heater planned ahead and has special versions that account for the restrictions, so if you live in these cold climates, you still have options available to you.